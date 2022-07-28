The big shots and the manifesto in defense of Brazilian democracy

Exponents in the field of Law, such as members of the judiciary, the Public Ministry and the like, as well as bankers and businessmen, participate in what they qualify as a struggle for democracy. They produce manifestos where they intend to defend society against possible setbacks. Some even risk issuing an opinion on the uncomfortable controversy of electronic voting machines.

It is important that these representative segments of society participate in the discussions. Too bad they didn’t arrive earlier, when the demagogues of redemocratization forced the nation to weaken the execution of laws and, with that, favored the escalation of organized crime and individual delinquency or small opportunistic groups. They should have reacted when the dreamers, under the pretext of humanizing the penalty, ended up minimizing it or even extinguishing it through artifices for its reduction or suspension and, as a result, they stimulated criminal conduct.

Living democracy is obligatorily obeying the law and enjoying the rights guaranteed by that same law. Those who do not obey the law should not be able to claim rights.

These learned representatives of civil society need to consider that the Democratic State of Law has obligations to the citizen and, when it does not fulfill them, it loses its essence. The impunity of criminals is one of the problems, because while it benefits the errants, it punishes the entire social group victimized by them. The police, the main targets of social “loosers”, have constitutional functions to fulfill, but instead of verifying whether they are within their powers, the institution’s opponents opt for the lynching of its agents, invariably accused of committing police violence.

Everyone should understand that the police are sent to an event with the aim of restoring order and social peace and that when confrontation is inevitable, the consequences are unpredictable. to prevent injustice. Excess must be mitigated and punished when proven, but not by presumption. It is necessary to find out before accusing.

We are living in a delicate moment, which could even be the turning point of yet another political-social cycle in Brazilian life. We hit rock bottom in the logical reasoning of the opponents. So much so that some accuse others of trying to “deal the coup” and at the same time try to benefit from the supposed defense of democracy. First, it is necessary to be very clear what democracy is.

In principle, it should not be – as many have preached over the last three decades – the regime where everything can. Living democracy is obligatorily obeying the law and enjoying the rights guaranteed by that same law. Those who do not obey the law should not be able to claim rights.

It is necessary to put an end to prejudices and also to old theories that represent little or nothing in the modern world. Right and left, for example, today are rubble from the past that many carry around like unburied corpses in the hope of taking advantage of them. Brazil is one of the main economies in the world, built through the efforts of its society, and has its own characteristics that are neither right nor left.

We need to observe what best serves the interests and well-being of the population, without worrying about whether it comes from the United States, Europe, China or any other part of the planet. Everyone must be welcome and comply with rules that are in accordance with Brazilian sovereignty over our territory. Having taken that care, nothing to stop.

There is no more room for the importation of ideologies – and even of alien “revolutions”. Our democracy, well observed, will be the support against external entities that want to co-opt us and, mainly, against the internal agents that suppose they can link us to political and economic schemes that the practice and the years buried because they did not work out in the regions where they were implanted.

Ladies and gentlemen, exponents of civil society, defend democracy, but never forget that the democracy we need is neither left nor right. It is Brazilian democracy, resulting from the modulation of our possibilities in confrontation with needs.

Dirceu Cardoso Gonçalves He is a lieutenant in the São Paulo Military Police and director of the São Paulo Military Police Social Assistance Association (Aspomil).