The end of the last ray of hope of the Arab “Spring”

Tunisia was the only case of democratic advances after the so-called Arab Spring. Was, past tense. Last July 25th, a new constitution was approved via a dubious referendum, concentrating power on the figure of President Kais Saied and, in practice, returning the country to the authoritarian period of Abidine ben Ali. The referendum, in addition to creating a new authoritarian legal order, is far from resolving the country’s political crisis.

About a year ago we talked about the Tunisian crisis here in our space. Interestingly, at the beginning of 2021 we also talk about the ten years of the Jasmine Revolution, the popular process of 2011 that overthrew the ben Ali dictatorship in Tunisia, created a democratic political environment and resulted in a new constitution, in 2014, the second after the country’s independence from French rule in 1956.

The 2014 constitution established a semi-presidential government, a consequence of the trauma of the ben Ali dictatorship, to prevent a politician from concentrating too much power on his figure. Executive power, then, was divided between the president, as head of state, and the unicameral legislature, which names the head of government, the prime minister, leader of the largest party, which forms his cabinet.

As a result, Tunisia was considered the only successful case of the so-called “Arab Spring”, a very inappropriate term, both then and today. For example, in 2015, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, made up of civil society organizations, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its role in expanding democracy, representation and human rights in the country.

current crisis

The trauma of power concentrated in one man motivated the division of power which, in turn, motivated criticism of the new political model. Supposedly ineffective, slow, fragmented, when, in fact, only democratic and a consequence of a fragmented parliament. In turn, this divided legislature represented the will of the voter. The problem with authoritarian regimes is that they perpetuate a false idea of ​​efficiency.

For many, including the president, however, the biggest problem with this dispersed parliament, however, was its composition. The largest party in parliament was the Ennahdainspired by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, that is, a religious party, which seeks to strengthen “traditional values” and rejects a secular society and “foreign ideologies”, such as liberalism and socialism.

Having an Islamist party as the main political force in the country displeased several sectors of society and the Tunisian estate, such as part of the judiciary, the origin of Kais Saied, and the armed forces. The blame for the lack of a ruling party coalition was placed on the Islamists, while an “independent” cabinet was sworn in, politically weak and later removed.

Another element that contributed to the crisis was the set of effects of the covid-19 pandemic, such as high unemployment among young people and supply problems. The pandemic, however, was, at most, a “fuse” of a situation that had already been gestated since the 2019 elections. And the fruit of this gestation is the return of Tunisia to the model of concentration of power in a single authority.

Referendum and boycott

As a supposed way to get around the crisis, Saied’s decree government presented a draft new constitution in June, which was submitted to a referendum. The text establishes a presidential regime and gives the president powers to decree, to appoint the government without needing a vote of confidence by the parliament and also the power to propose changes in the constitutional text.

The parliament will now be bicameral, with fewer powers, and the judiciary has also been “diluted”, with members of the Constitutional Court, the country’s supreme court, appointed by the president. The constitutional proposal that concentrates powers on the president had the support of only a few parties, most of them small and all of them secular nationalists. The largest of them, the left-wing Popular Movement, had fifteen deputies.

Most parties, however, called for a boycott of the referendum. This includes from the largest political forces, such as the aforementioned Ennahda, Islamist, even small parties. The boycott was advocated by parties of different political hues, such as the local Communist Party. The proposed boycott took effect and only 30% of the electorate turned out for the referendum, around 2.8 million people.

As a comparison, the 2014 elections, the first after the new constitution, had 67% voter turnout. The presidential election, which elected Saied, had a 55% turnout. The spirit of the proposed new constitution, the sequence of events over the past year, and the low turnout make the referendum open to question not only today, but also in the future.

Tunisia was the only case of democratic advances after the so-called Arab Spring. Was, past tense. On July 25, a new constitution was approved via a dubious referendum, concentrating power on the figure of President Kais Saied and, in practice, returning the country to the authoritarian period of Abidine ben Ali. The referendum, in addition to creating a new authoritarian legal order, is far from resolving the country’s political crisis.

About a year ago we talked about the Tunisian crisis here in our space. Interestingly, at the beginning of 2021 we also talk about the ten years of the Jasmine Revolution, the popular process of 2011 that overthrew the ben Ali dictatorship in Tunisia, created a democratic political environment and resulted in a new constitution, in 2014, the second after the country’s independence from French rule in 1956.

The 2014 constitution established a semi-presidential government, a consequence of the trauma of the ben Ali dictatorship, to prevent a politician from concentrating too much power on his figure. Executive power, then, was divided between the president, as head of state, and the unicameral legislature, which names the head of government, the prime minister, leader of the largest party, which forms his cabinet.

As a result, Tunisia was considered the only successful case of the so-called “Arab Spring”, a very inappropriate term, both then and today. For example, in 2015, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, made up of civil society organizations, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its role in expanding democracy, representation and human rights in the country.

current crisis

The trauma of power concentrated in one man motivated the division of power which, in turn, motivated criticism of the new political model. Supposedly ineffective, slow, fragmented, when, in fact, only democratic and a consequence of a fragmented parliament. In turn, this divided legislature represented the will of the voter. The problem with authoritarian regimes is that they perpetuate a false idea of ​​efficiency.

For many, including the president, however, the biggest problem with this dispersed parliament, however, was its composition. The largest party in parliament was the Ennahdainspired by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, that is, a religious party, which seeks to strengthen “traditional values” and rejects a secular society and “foreign ideologies”, such as liberalism and socialism.

Having an Islamist party as the main political force in the country displeased several sectors of society and the Tunisian estate, such as part of the judiciary, the origin of Kais Saied, and the armed forces. The blame for the lack of a ruling party coalition was placed on the Islamists, while an “independent” cabinet was sworn in, politically weak and later removed.

Another element that contributed to the crisis was the set of effects of the covid-19 pandemic, such as high unemployment among young people and supply problems. The pandemic, however, was, at most, a “fuse” of a situation that had already been gestated since the 2019 elections. And the fruit of this gestation is the return of Tunisia to the model of concentration of power in a single authority.

Referendum and boycott

As a supposed way to get around the crisis, Saied’s decree government presented a draft new constitution in June, which was submitted to a referendum. The text establishes a presidential regime and gives the president powers to decree, to appoint the government without needing a vote of confidence by the parliament and also the power to propose changes in the constitutional text.

The parliament will now be bicameral, with fewer powers, and the judiciary has also been “diluted”, with members of the Constitutional Court, the country’s supreme court, appointed by the president. The constitutional proposal that concentrates powers on the president had the support of only a few parties, most of them small and all of them secular nationalists. The largest of them, the left-wing Popular Movement, had fifteen deputies.

Most parties, however, called for a boycott of the referendum. This includes from the largest political forces, such as the aforementioned Ennahda, Islamist, even small parties. The boycott was advocated by parties of different political hues, such as the local Communist Party. The proposed boycott took effect and only 30% of the electorate turned out for the referendum, around 2.8 million people.

As a comparison, the 2014 elections, the first after the new constitution, had 67% voter turnout. The presidential election, which elected Saied, had a 55% turnout. The spirit of the proposed new constitution, the sequence of events over the past year, and the low turnout make the referendum open to question not only today, but also in the future.

This is not a low turnout due to some natural phenomenon, or a tight election among a large number of voters, but an ostensible and effective popular boycott of the event. About 70% of voters, more than saying “no”, expressed that the referendum question should not even be asked. And, at some point, Tunisian society will certainly pick up the tab for this setback.

This is not a low turnout due to some natural phenomenon, or a tight election among a large number of voters, but an ostensible and effective popular boycott of the event. About 70% of voters, more than saying “no”, expressed that the referendum question should not even be asked. And, at some point, Tunisian society will certainly pick up the tab for this setback.