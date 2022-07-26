The struggle for the inclusion of young adults in the labor market

Gone are the days when lack of experience was the problem for young people in the job market. Nowadays, the challenges are between the increase of informal jobs and the difficult access to higher education – problems that have been proven by studies. Only in Paraná, for example, the state that occupies the fifth place in the ranking of the lowest unemployment rate in the country, 32% of workers are informal, that is, 1.85 million people, which implies thousands of young people without guarantees and job security.

In addition, just this year, Paraná recorded a 148% increase in school dropout rates among young people aged 15 to 17, that is, about 407,400 teenagers have not completed high school. All these numbers already raise a fundamental reflection if analyzed only for Paraná, but it is even more urgent when we analyze the Brazil as a whole, which reached a record 12.3 million neither nor – groups of people who neither study nor work, 30% of whom are young.

This whole scenario brings up problems such as low economic growth and failures in education. Not surprisingly, we are witnessing the rise of inequality, the increase in violence, drug use and other public security problems. This young person faces difficulties in finding a remunerated occupation due to a series of factors that fall short of lack of experience.

In education, there is no lack of ideas or proposals. Examples of this are the National Curricular Common Base, which takes into account not only a content base, but which proposes that the student think of creative solutions that develop socio-emotional skills. Or even the heroic efforts of teachers and other professionals who, in the midst of the pandemic, made the so-called active search when noticing that some students did not attend school. There is also the reform of secondary education, which offers more technical training and is geared towards the insertion of these young students into the job market and which I have strong hopes of helping to solve part of a problem that systematically affects our young people, such as the lack of income generation prospects.

However, these solutions need to be accompanied by strong, consistent public policies that actually reach the final objective, which is to allow the student to graduate and get a job. The problem is that we have already suffered serious consequences of the pandemic and there is no time to waste. A report by the International Monetary Fund revealed that, among the G-20 countries that had schools closed during the pandemic, Brazil is one of those that will have the most affected student income. According to the document, there will be a reduction of 9.1% in the earnings of Brazilian students over the years.

It is necessary to connect school life to the reality of this young person. In integral education, for example, the student must feel that spending more time in school is a chance to acquire more knowledge, but in a way that makes sense to him and is not boring. It is necessary to make a full educational development possible, giving the student a real chance to conquer his space, through university education and a decent job.

This is not just a glimpse. An example can be seen in Pernambuco, which jumped from one of the last places in the national ranking of the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb), in 2007, to one of the best indices in 2015, in addition to a very low dropout rate. But because it is a large and complex subject, completing high school alone is not a solution for our young people. It is also necessary to create support policies so that those who complete this stage are able to work professionally, preferably according to the local production chain, earn their own income and think about their future, whether working or entering a university.

Thiago Zola is a professor, Master in Education, specialist in Educational Psychology and manager of strategic projects at Mind Lab.