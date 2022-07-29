The world can’t get enough of support for Ukraine

If the initial plan Vladimir Putin was to quickly get a surrender of the Ukrainebeing frustrated by the size and heroism of the resistance of the invaded population, the new strategy is to overcome tiredness – not just the tiredness of the Ukrainians, but that of that part of the western community that mobilized to impose sanctions on the Russia as a way to contain Putin’s expansionism. For this, the Russian counts on a demobilization of public opinion in several countries and also uses as blackmail tools the supply of vital items for any society: food and, especially, energy.

Us United Stateswho even led the Western movement to impose economic sanctions on Russia, President Joe Biden is pressured by the precarious economic performance – global inflation is now being added to a recession. To avoid a crushing defeat in the November elections, the midtermsin which much of the Congress will be renewed, Biden has made an effort to divert voters’ attention from economic issues, but he decided to do so by appealing not to resistance to Putin, but to moral issues such as access to abortion, after the decision of the Supreme Court which overturned Roe v. wade.

History will know how to separate and judge those who did everything in their power to stop Putin, and those who helped him keep his machine of aggression running.

The US position leaves the europeans as the protagonists of opposition to Russia; they, however, are the most vulnerable to Russian retaliation in energy supplies, due to the massive dependence on Russian gas in nations such as Germany. Russia is coming reducing the flow in the Nord Stream pipelinealleging technical difficulties of maintenancewhich Germany disputes. As much as the European population continues to massively support Ukrainians, the Russian bet is to erode that support as Europeans find themselves struggling to guarantee the energy needed for industry or basic activities such as residential heating. For now, European leaders have struggled to escape Russian blackmail, announcing a voluntary consumption reduction plan while looking for alternative sources of energy.

However, the Achilles heel of the Western strategy of containing Russia through economic sanctions lies in the fact that they have only been adopted by the developed economies of Europe and North America – and even these countries still cannot completely give up. of Russian commodities. As a result, Russia has been recording robust trade surpluses: in the second quarter alone, the surplus amounted to US$ 70 billion, the largest since 1994, also helping to prevent the ruble from devaluation. nations asian, african and latin american – including Brazil – continue to maintain trade relations with Russia at levels close to pre-invasion Ukraine’s normality, which, in the end, means financing the military aggression of Vladimir Putin against the Ukrainian people.

However, in a situation like this there is no hiding behind the claims that it is necessary to be pragmatic. We are not facing a simple quarrel between neighbors, but one of the biggest setbacks of civilization in many decades, in which a nuclear power considers itself entitled to attack another sovereign nation to prevent it from defining its own destiny, resurrecting a type of imperialism. that was definitely abandoned. Moments like these call for firm leaders, who absolutely refuse to continue playing Putin’s madness; and resilient populations, who understand the need for temporary sacrifices in the name of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the necessary containment of an autocrat who considers himself omnipotent. Neutrality, in this case, is complicity, and history will be able to separate and judge those who did everything in their power to stop Putin, and those who helped him to keep his machine of aggression running.