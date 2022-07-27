Universities reject ‘woman of the year’ nomination given to Lia Thomas

The trans athlete, who won the 500-yard freestyle at the Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this year, had been nominated by UPenn in early July.

The University of Pennsylvania’s “woman of the year” nomination for Lia Thomas was rejected by the other universities in the Ivy League, which brings together the most respected universities in the United States.

Lia Thomas, an American transgender athlete who competed in the men’s category for three years before starting to compete in the women’s swimming championships, was nominated by her university for the “Woman of the Year” awardof the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), responsible for organizing most college sports championships in the USA.

The trans athlete, who won the 500-yard freestyle at the Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this year, had been nominated by UPenn in early July. The award recognizes student athletes who “have excelled in their community, athletics, and academia.”

However, the Ivy League, made up of Penn, Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, and Yale University, chose as their contender for fencing champion Sylvie Binder of Columbia University/Barnard College. Binder, who hails from Armonk, New York, won the NCAA women’s foil title in 2019 and the bronze medal in 2018 and 2022.

In February, 16 members of the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swim team sent a letter to the institution and the Ivy League in which they wrote: “Thomas has jumped from 462nd place as a man to 1st as a woman.” The authors of the letter also said that the athlete “could break records” at universities, “which would not be possible in the men’s category”.