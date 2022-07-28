US GDP shrank in the second half of 2022 | Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil

The US economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This is the second quarter in a row that this has happened. In the first, the retraction was 1.6%.

The drop in GDP reflects reductions in investments in inventories, homes, government spending. The scenario was not worse only because of the growth in exports and personal consumption spending. The data is preliminary. A second estimate will be presented by the agency on August 25.

The retraction is associated with the increase in inflation in the United States. In the 12 months ending in June, consumer prices rose 9.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase is the biggest since February 1981 and was mainly driven by energy costs, which contributed to half of the index.

The announcement comes a day after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announce the hike in the basic interest rate by 0.75 percentage point.