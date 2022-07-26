Vice President-elect of Colombia will meet with Lula on a visit to Brazil

The vice president-elect of the ColombiaFrancia Márquez, will start this week a trip to other countries in South America in which it will perform, less than 15 days after the possession of Gustavo Petro as president, meetings in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

Márquez will arrive in Brazil on Tuesday (02) and will stay until the following day. She will meet in São Paulo with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, one of the great allies of the next Colombian government in the region, and will later travel to Rio de Janeiro.

On Thursday, Marquez will meet in Santiago with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, with whom he will meet again at the inauguration ceremony on August 7, in Bogotá, where the Chilean president is expected.

On the same day, the vice president-elect of Colombia will participate in an event at the University of Chile, which will also feature the participation of the former mayor of Santiago Carolina Tohá.

Afterwards, he will travel to Buenos Aires, where he will meet with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and on Saturday he will be at the public act “I am because we are. A dialogue with Francia Márquez”, at the Kirchner Cultural Center. This event will be presented by the sculptor and activist Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, winner of the 1980 Nobel Peace Prize, and will be attended by the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, black organizations and social movements.

The South American trip will end in La Paz, where on Sunday Márquez will participate in an activity with Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca, ending on August 1 with a multi-national meeting with social organizations of indigenous and peasant women.

Márquez, an activist and lawyer from Suárez, one of the areas hardest hit by the armed conflict, will become Colombia’s vice president on August 7, alongside Gustavo Petro, who will be sworn in as the country’s first leftist head of state.