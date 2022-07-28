We need to talk about the silent epidemic of suicides among police officers

A silent epidemic kills public safety professionals across the country. While NGOs, members of the Judiciary, politicians and part of the media promote a campaign to discredit the image of agents, the National Public Security Forum registers a rise of more than 55% in the number of police suicides.

The asymmetrical war on crime, where state agents fight hand in hand against criminal factions, free to use every type of tactic, weapon or strategy, makes the police mission a Sisyphean work, draining the hopes and sickening the souls of all those involved. who volunteer for the work. The judicial system, which should have been an ally of the population, has become innocuous. Dominated by extreme guaranteeism and guided by critical criminology, he forgot the victims and elected the police as enemies of society, who would act supposedly motivated by a warlike logic, by structural racism and with genocidal fury.

O Brazilian Public Security Yearbook brought a data that is at least alarming, showing that the number of suicides of active police officers had a growth of 55.4% in 2021, compared to the previous year. It is important to note that part of this increase is due to the registration of cases that until 2020 were not reported, mainly from the state of São Paulo, which represented 23.7% of cases. But even ignoring the reality of São Paulo, there was still a significant increase in the number of police suicides. Some states call attention for the worsening of the problem: Maranhão, with an increase of 200%; Rio Grande do Sul, 133%; Pernambuco, 133.3%; and the Federal District, with an increase of 89%.

An even sicker mechanism, a true display of contempt for police activity, is temporary exits. The famous “saidinhas” are like a vacation from jail for convicted criminals

Even in the face of the obvious tragedy, the topic seems to be a taboo in corporations, as if silence had the power to prevent new cases or lessen the pain of relatives, friends and co-workers. It is necessary to bring light, eviscerate and unravel the situation to somehow seek alternatives to protect the police from their own internal demons. Despite suicide being an act motivated essentially by internal conflicts, we cannot ignore that many of them are born of nature and conjunctural factors related to professional activity in the field of public security.

Police work requires professionals to be engaged in the mission even in the face of dire personal consequences. Personal safety and even the instinct for self-preservation must often be suppressed in order for operations to run efficiently. The compensation for these pressures should be social recognition; the police officer must believe that the sacrifices he is willing to face will be perceived as being of high value to the people who depend on his actions. When that doesn’t happen, it’s as if the work has no meaning, after all, why risk your life for people who despise this sacrifice? At the same time, the professional took responsibility, through a sworn commitment, that he would persist in his purpose under the most extreme circumstances, and this dichotomy creates a serious internal conflict.

When we talk about lack of social recognition, it is not about honors, decorations or ego pats, but about the distortions that exist around police activity, which increases the stress load that agents are subjected to on a daily basis.

In the legal field, custody hearings nullify, in a few hours, the daily efforts of thousands of police officers who are on the streets. According to a report by the National Council of Justice (CNJ), from February 2015 and February 2021, at least 758,000 custody hearings were held and hundreds of thousands of criminals arrested in the act, as a result of the street work of military police and civilians across the country, eventually returned to the streets. Let it be clear: the people subjected to this type of hearing are those who were arrested in the act of committing the crime or shortly after, with instruments, weapons, objects or papers that lead to the assumption that the detainee is the author of the infraction.

The legal aberrations do not end there. An even sicker mechanism, a true display of contempt for police activity, is temporary exits. The famous “saidinhas” are like vacations from jail for convicted criminals, implemented on commemorative dates such as Christmas, Easter and Mother’s Day, under the justification of preparing the prisoner for the return to society. The prerequisite for the benefit is that the prisoner is in the semi-open regime – another excrescence – which in Brazil means that the criminal has served one-sixth of the sentence or a fourth, if he is a repeat offender.

But perhaps the worst problem in the Brazilian legal scenario is critical criminology, which is a Marxist-inspired theory conceived by Alessandro Baratta, with an epistemological basis in the theory of labeling the penal system, that is, in the selectivity of formal social control bodies (of the State ) aimed at the poor, blacks, graduates and other minorities.

According to this theory, social control is not a response to crime, but rather produces crime, by the formal definition, labeling. In this way, criminals are no longer seen as aggressors and are seen as victims of an oppressive state system, which has police corporations as one of its most forceful arms. In this approach, the victims of robbers, rapists and drug dealers are no longer considered in the equation and the police are seen as the aggressors. Unfortunately, this doctrine hegemonically dominated law schools and ended up building the interpretative bias of Brazilian magistrates, putting those who try to protect people on opposite sides and transforming the legal system into an ally of the interests of factions, criminal organizations and independent criminals.

In this sense, decisions such as APDF 635, prohibiting police operations in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, are justified by an alleged structural racism and a bellicose and potentially genocidal action by the carioca security forces. If there is a more ostensible and offensive way of spitting on effort, personal sacrifice and denigrating the image of the police, no one has yet managed to put it into practice.

The propagation of these prejudices is carried out, mainly, by sectors of the media and intellectuals that give space to misinterpretations, which reach the most needy populations and help to forge a popular imagination where police and security professionals are seen from the perspective of criminology. criticism, as an “enemy”. The police, in turn, end up being harassed by those they swore to protect and for whom they daily risk their lives. Such a perverse process ends up adding another element of pressure on the police, who can hardly understand why they are repelled by those they want to protect.

These “anti-police” discourses, which contaminate society, including people close to security agents, can lead to family conflicts and a feeling of lack of support. Hopelessness, despair and helplessness are the natural result of the total social contempt to which many police officers are subjected because of their profession. For this reason, it is not uncommon for police officers, when, unfortunately, to attempt against their own lives, they do so in an almost ritualistic manner, wearing their uniforms and using the weapons of the corporation. Unfortunately, the low remuneration of professionals in some states also exposes police officers to serious financial problems, another relevant factor for the increased risk.

Social ties are fundamental to mental health, and the greater the social ties in a given community, the lower the risks of taking one’s own life. Transposed to the individual sphere, this concept may indicate one of the factors that has contributed to the increase in cases in corporations.

Another relevant aspect, but which is currently solemnly ignored, is the spiritual sphere of professionals. The essence of police work, which deals daily with the most violent and dark events in society, makes professionals need a framework of values ​​and beliefs that provide a solid basis for maintaining emotional balance. Perhaps that is why they are the only class of servants who have chaplaincy services on their staff. But, unfortunately, modern prejudice with religious aspects diminishes the importance of these services within corporations and takes away from the police a fundamental protection tool.

Like Sisyphus, the police find themselves trapped in a heavy, painful, and fruitless task. The heavy load of the mission, the constant attacks of the mainstream, society’s indifference and opposition from the judicial system put many police officers into a spiral of despair. Sisyphus had no way out, after all, he was already in the realm of the dead, but public safety professionals can still find hope, with the support of society and their families.

Luiz Fernando Ramos Aguiar is a major in the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), a specialist in public safety and a columnist for Blitz Digital magazine.