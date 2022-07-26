What prevents good winds from offshore wind energy in Brazil

After the energy crisis that Brazil faced in the last two years, looking at alternative sources has become essential to avoid a new scenario of shortages. And it was in the midst of this debate that the federal government published a decree to regulate the offshore wind energy explorationthat is, the one carried out on the high seas.

But, despite being an important advance to channel the equivalent of 50 Itaipus that are flying around, the sector points out that there is still a lot to be done to get the idea off the ground and worries about the possibility that these measures will not be put in place. into practice in time to take advantage of the international market boom. But what still needs to happen?

the podcast 15 minutes Today welcomes Cristina Seciuk, economics reporter for Gazeta do Povo, who describes the obstacles that still hamper the development of this area.

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Durval Ramos; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.