Why the creation of politically motivated crimes is unnecessary

In the month of July of this year, the media highlighted a tragic event that took place in Paraná, in which a federal penal agent would have attempted on the life of a supporter of ex-president Lula and his ideological party, Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT).

On the occasion, the victim, who was holding a birthday party with the theme of Lula and his party, was shot with a firearm shortly after the author had expressed statements that were related to support for the Bolsonarista cause.

The indictment of the federal agent for the crime of qualified homicide for clumsy motive drew the attention of those who believe that the crime, as it is politically motivated, would require a specific criminalization, which would improve the punishment of conduct carried out under the ideological impetus.

In this context, it is important to clarify that the conduct that affects the Democratic State of Law and its institutions, such as national sovereignty, the electoral process and essential services, is a political crime, attracting the applicability of Law 14.197/21, the which repealed the former National Security Act.

In turn, politically motivated crime would be one that has, as an element of propulsion for the practice of conduct, the ideological impulse embodied in asserting, to the detriment of others, their set of political ideas.

Therefore, committing a criminal offense motivated by political pretexts does not typify a political crime, but, on the contrary, it can be framed in a qualifier of a criminal type, such as turpitude, inserted in Art.121 of the Penal Code.

In this line, the creation of a “politically motivated crime” would be innocuous, implying, in reality, a “supercriminalization” of circumstances already provided for in Brazilian legislation and that satisfactorily meet the concrete situations brought to the judge’s analysis.

In this perspective, while a homicide with ideological impetus might not attract the application of Law 14.197/21, as it is not a violation against the Democratic State of Law, it satisfactorily fits into the qualifier of turpitude because, ultimately, it can be defined as a morally and socially repudiated motivation.

From this point of view, any illegal act practiced under the urge of a political ideology is, equally, morally and socially repudiable.

Although there is no equivalent qualifier for different types of crime, the creation of an autonomous crime to provide for such a circumstance is unfounded, considering that the driving element for the practice of criminal conduct lends itself, in most of the crimes foreseen in the Penal Code and extravagant legislation, only to certify the presence of the volitional element (dolus) of the agent.

Therefore, the crime of bodily harm – provided for in Art.129 of the Penal Code – practiced by a voter of political party X against a voter of political party Y who was traveling on public roads using clothing that alludes to his preferred party it is only a crime of bodily harm with the intention of harming a citizen with political affiliations.

In the same way, a crime of homicide against a person because he has enviable aesthetic characteristics is not a crime of homicide “qualified by aesthetic motivation”, but it is, only, a qualified homicide for a base motive.

Therefore, the claim for the creation of criminal or qualifying types that strengthen the punishment of politically motivated crimes is devoid of normative logic, being merely an expression of popular opinions driven by the disorderly punitive impetus and that can lead to the burying of the legislature and judiciary with the enactment of laws that do not provide an efficient solution to the situations presented.

Leonardo Tajarib Jr. is a criminal lawyer, specialist in Economic Criminal Law (COIMBRA/IBCCRIM), postgraduate in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure (UCAM). He is a member of the Criminal and Penitentiary Policies Commission and delegate of Prerogatives of the OAB-RJ.