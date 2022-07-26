Would Jesus Christ vote for anyone in these elections?

A world to come, with much power, honor and glory. This is the Kingdom of God. But, beyond the expectation of the future, a more gentle, peaceful, honest and happy earthly life is within our reach. Therein lies the reality of life in Christ, in which there is neither utopia nor dystopia, but a manifold grace of love and bliss.

This perception, combined with the feeling of belonging to the transcendent and a firm and true spirituality, leads us to recognize that the Christian church has no “stamped” representation in the next presidential elections, even if some insist on the opposite idea.

Although we have many speeches that try to defend that this or that candidate would be “the candidate” of those who are Christian, this idea finds little shelter in the life of the community and in the spirituality that arrogates to Christ its true martyr and legal representative.

Voting is an individual choice, and everyone can choose the candidate they want. But it is necessary not to be deceived by candidates and speeches that claim to be representing Christendom itself.

Let’s see: Christ fulfilled the law, according to the apostle Paul wrote to the Galatians. Christ was the only man to achieve, in a perfect way, the fulfillment of all the legal precepts due to humanity. And He suffered the death, and death of Cruz, which amounted to the utmost shame at the time.

Christ took a stance against false religionists, such as the Pharisees, who had a blatant religiosity, focused more on appearance; and the Sadducees, who controlled the Sanhedrin – a kind of STF of the Jews at the time. He greatly prevailed against the despots on duty and the false prophets, with a peaceful, benevolent and true posture.

In the case of the presidential election, the result of the election will hardly come out of the polarized axis between the current president, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, and the former president, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva. The third way should urge a useful vote in the second round of the election, if not already in the first for many of its voters.

And, when we think of the two ascending candidates in the polls of opinion institutes, we have the former president as one of the options. Now, Lula has already defended, in several speeches, and without the full consent of his party and allies, abortion as a public health issue. I can imagine how screaming that would be in Jesus’ ears. How could defending the loss of a life be useful to the Gospel of good news for those who gave their lives for their friends?

In this vein, diverse behavioral guidelines are the great difficulty for Lula to obtain the acceptance of the most fervent and spiritual Christians. Defending the decriminalization of drugs, to cite just one example, goes against many of the Christian precepts, which defend proper care for life, body and soul.

For these and many reasons, Christ would not vote for Lula. But, calm down! I believe that for Bolsonaro also Christ would not vote.

Jair Bolsonaro does not evoke the representation of the Messiah, even if he is close to leaders who preach an almost superstitious religiosity, sometimes far from true spirituality. In the practice of his government, a lot of heresy was planted, such as the non-observance of the rights of minorities, the disregard for education. We have the issue of violence growing in overwhelming numbers throughout the country and the misfortune of living with the spread of lies – such as those about electronic voting machines and against democratic institutions. Furthermore, the insignia of Christ has always been the suffering that would bring the Eternal Glory, that is, the symbol of the Cross. It is, in this case, to say the least strange to say that a candidate who throws “guns” with his hands, even in the presence of children, is considered the “representative of Christ” in the elections.

Christ shows himself not only in words, but especially in attitudes, in a life of altruism and self-giving. It is from James, the epistle of the New Testament, that we find a human and divine epilogue that at the same time can guide us: “So also faith, if it does not have works, is dead by itself!” (James 2:17)

Edgar Talevi de Oliveira He has a degree in Literature, a postgraduate degree in Linguistics, Neuropedagogy and Special Education, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Theology.