WSS Softball Falls To Casey-Westfield In Class 1A Sectional Finals

Paige Cutright’s difficulties were something that almost every team, including Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, had to contend with. Saturday’s Class 1A sectional final between Casey-Lady Westfield and the Hatchets ended in a 9-2 loss for the Hatchets, who were defeated by the Warriors’ ace. Cutright threw seven innings, during which he issued two walks, allowed six hits, and two runs (of which one was earned) while striking out 13 batters.

9-2 Loss For The Hatchets

After the first two batters in the inning struck out, Cutright and Emma Mason reached base safely thanks to a hit by a pitch and a walk, respectively, and then Kam Smith drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. After Cutright had retired the side in order in the top of the second inning, Casey-Westfield added five more runs to their total in the bottom of the inning.

After that, Harley Jean reached on a fielder’s choice after Addie Brasier had started the inning off with a single. Maya Redman’s single was the decisive blow in the game’s early stages, as it brought in both Jean and Warfel, who had moved into scoring position due to Kennedy Repp’s groundout (4-0). Mason’s double moved Redman into scoring position before Cutright’s sacrifice fly, and Smith’s RBI single put the game out of reach. Those plays came before Cutright’s sacrifice fly and Smith’s RBI single.

The rally started with a solo performance by Ellie Wittenberg, and then Ella Kinkelaar added her contribution. After Karlie Bean took a nice walk down the field, Wittenberg scored an easy pass to make the score 6-1. However, the Lady Warriors responded with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, which nullified that advantage.

After Redman’s RBI single and two more walks by Repp and Jean in the third inning, the score was 7-1 in favor of the advancing team. After Mason had scored the ninth run with his sacrifice fly, Cutright’s RBI single pushed the score to 9-1.

After that, WSS would score their final run in the top of the seventh inning, bringing the final total of the game to a tie. Today, at 11 a.m., Casey-Westfield and Campbell Hill Trico will compete at Johnston City High School in the Class 1A super-sectional held between the two schools. In the sectional quarterfinal for Class 1A held at Casey-Westfield High School, WSS prevailed over Edwards County by a 5-0.

Hayes and Vonderheide hit home runs that drove two runs for their teams. Karlie Bean has delivered a presentation to WSS. She threw a perfect game, which consisted of 15 strikeouts throughout seven innings. Casey-Westfield prevailed over South Central by a score of 8-0. In a sectional playoff for Class 1A held at Casey-Westfield, South Central was defeated by Casey-Westfield by 8.0.

The team’s victory over Nokomis in the Class 1A Regional Championship, which they won 9-0, earned them a spot in the sectional tournament. Both Megan Schlechte and Madison Everett contributed to the Hatchets’ success by collecting two hits and driving in three runs each.

Calla Roney’s performance for WSS spanned four innings, during which she struck out nine batters, walked one, and gave up just one hit. The Hatchets put the game out of reach with a seven-run third inning, which led to them winning their second straight regional championship.

WSS is currently ranked seventh in Class 1A and has a 23-4. They will take on Central A&M at Evergreen Park in Effingham, Illinois, on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Sectionals will now be a viable option due to the Casey-Westfield decision. Casey-softball Westfield’s team won the Class 2A Regional Championship with an 11-3 victory over Teutopolis.

Claire Maulding led the Lady Warriors in hitting with one hit, one run scored, and three runs batted in, while Lindsay Beasley went 2-for-4 with two doubles and stole second base. Maulding had one impact, while Beasley had two hits and stole second base. Laney Gowin had three hits, Eva Richardson went one for three with a double and drove in two runs, and Gowin stole two bases. Richardson drove in two runs.

