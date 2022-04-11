Olivia Rodrigo’s Career, Age, Net worth, Partner, Parents, Grammy, Height, Bio!!

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American actress and singer-songwriter. Paige Olvera in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark was one of her most memorable roles. Nini Salazar-Roberts also appeared in the Disney+ mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Top Things To Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Age, Height, Career

In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope Records and Geffen Records, and in 2021, she released her debut single, “Driver’s License,” which immediately went to the top of various charts around the world, giving her a massive break.

Quick Facts:

Olivia’s mother introduced her to alternative rock bands like No Doubt, the White Stripes, and The Smashing Pumpkins when she was a child. Since he was a toddler, Rodrigo has had a natural knack for music.

She began taking singing lessons when she was five years old and soon began competing in local talent shows and contests. She, too, began writing songs when she was a child.

Age, education, and physical appearance:

He was born on February 20, 2003, in Murrieta, California. Olivia Rodrigo turned 19 years old this year. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 55 kilograms. Her dark brown hair is long and shiny, and she has lovely dark brown eyes.

Olivia had her education at Lisa J. Mails Elementary School in Murrieta, California, where she graduated. Isabel completed her education at Murrieta’s Dorothy McElhinney Middle School. Rodrigo began playing the guitar at the age of twelve, and he began singing lessons and piano lessons in kindergarten.

She began taking acting and singing training in middle school and began performing in theatre performances at the age of six.

Career and net worth:

Olivia has a net worth of $5 million, owing to the popularity of her debut album, Sour. Her multiple Disney appearances are beneficial to her.

Olivia Rodrigo made her acting debut in an advertisement for Old Navy. She starred in the video film ‘An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success’ in 2015 as Grace Thomas.

See more my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhh pic.twitter.com/JSBsUSgOwj — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) April 13, 2021

In 2016, she made her Disney Channel debut as Paige Olvera in the sitcom ‘Bizaardvark,’ in which she starred for three seasons. She joined Geffen and Interscope Records in the year 2020.

With the help of producer Dan Nigro, she released her first single, ‘Drivers License,’ on January 8, 2021. It broke Spotify’s non-holiday song daily streaming record twice over and earned a lot of views.

Parents and family:

Her mother is a schoolteacher, while her father is a therapist. She was born in the Philippines and began performing music and playing the piano in kindergarten. Rodrigo grew up in Temecula, California with his parents, Jennifer, a teacher, and Chris, a marriage and family therapist.

Use of social media:

@oliviarodrigo is her official Instagram handle. She has a fan base of approximately 20 million people. Olivia Rodrigo’s main source of income is probably certainly social media, and she makes money from her platforms because she has such a large following.

