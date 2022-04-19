When Is Omniscient Reader Chapter 104 Publishing? Know Cast And Crew

Korean author duo Sing Shong has written a post-apocalyptic fantasy web novel called Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint (ORV).RainbowTurtle and A Passing Wanderer, two web novel translators, have translated it from Korean into English.

Kim Dokja is the only person who has read Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, despite the fact that tls123 (an unknown author) spent a decade producing and distributing it. It is Kim Dokja’s knowledge of the novel that is crucial to his survival when the real world is submerged in the concept of Ways of Survival. Kim Dokja plans to collaborate with Ways of Survival’s protagonist YooJoonghyuk to adapt the original plot. That’s how chapter 104 sees things.

When Will Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Will Publish Its Next Chapter

He stated that the tragedy would not be killed in the 103rd chapter of the ORV. As opposed to that, he assured the children that he would spare the girl’s life. Jonghyuk was irritated by Dokja’s confidence. Every regressor must live, the staff told her, no matter how much pain they were in. Consequently, causing disaster and then dying, as a result, was out of the question. On the other hand, Jonghyuk claims Shin has always done things the same way.

On April 22, 2022, Omniscient Reader Viewpoint will publish its next chapter. The Manhwa will be translated into English in the next two to three days due to the series’ immense popularity.

Awaiting Publication Of Raw Scans

The raw scans for the next chapter of Omniscient Reader Viewpoint will be released on Thursday, the same day the English translation is made public. There will be an official raw chapter on Tapas.io’s website.

English translations will be available on the same day as the raw scans and will be available in a variety of languages, including Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.

Cast And Crew

Reduce Studio’s webtoon adaptation can be seen right now on NaverWebtoon.

On August 19th, LINE Webtoon launched an English translation.

Ways of Survival’s protagonist, YooJoonghyuk, teams up with Kim Dokja to speed up the story’s resolution and alter the novel’s original narrative. During the simulations, Kim Dokja and his party members face increasingly dire situations in which they must work together to stay alive and put an end to their misery.

Now What In Chapter 104?

In the last episode, Dokja made a big decision in order to save Shin. While watching them, the Dokkaebi appeared and informed them that they could not do this. As a result, Kim came up with the most creative solution to the scenario’s constraints. The time limit wasn’t an issue for him, he said. As a result, they were able to dictate when the disaster would be put an end to. Shin’s final farewell will be discussed in the following chapter.

Most touching is her farewell to her younger self in a letter. The catastrophe will come to an end as soon as she leaves.

