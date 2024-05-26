-
News
Christianity under attack in Nicaragua | Article
[ad_1] Persecution of Christians has been a common occurrence in much of the Middle East and China, but an equally…Read More »
-
News
Petition asks Paulo Guedes to be nominated for the Nobel Prize in Economics
[ad_1] “There is no longer any doubt as to the manager who has been most successful in managing a stressed…Read More »
-
News
Inflation in Chile continues to rise and reaches 13.1% in 12 months
[ad_1] How did you feel about this matter? Chilean President Gabriel Boric speaks at a press conference during the Summit…Read More »
-
News
Defendant in corruption case, Cristina Kirchner speaks of collusion between prosecutor and judge
[ad_1] How did you feel about this matter? Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner in a speech in Honduras in January…Read More »
-
News
Require integrity test for football officials?
[ad_1] Dribbling opponents on the field has never been a problem for Brazilian football since 1894, when Charles Miller arrived…Read More »
-
News
We need tax reform, not tax reform
[ad_1] As of August 2022, we will start a new electoral cycle, in which we will choose the new representatives…Read More »
-
News
The return of the left to power will accelerate the flight of young people from Brazil
[ad_1] The fear of Lula’s return to the presidency, for those who have basic knowledge of economics, brings with it…Read More »
-
News
Financial market cuts inflation forecast to 7.11% this year
[ad_1] This is the sixth consecutive reduction in the projection of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for this…Read More »
-
News
Follows the arm wrestling between Alexandre de Moraes and deputy PGR
[ad_1] Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied the request to file an investigation against President…Read More »
-
News
Blockade of funds can paralyze the issuance of passports, says Justice
[ad_1] The Ministry of Justice says that all services at passport making stations in Brazil may be interrupted, even if…Read More »