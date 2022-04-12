The Release Date For Season 3 Of The Boys Has Been Confirmed! Check Out The Cast Of Boys Season 3

Fans can whet their tastebuds with The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated superhero spinoff. The spinoff cartoon series will launch on March 4, 2022, and will explore previously untold stories from The Boys’ world. It will be divided into eight episodes, each lasting 12 to 14 minutes.

The Boys, an Amazon Prime Original series, premiered in 2019 and instantly gained a following among superhero fans. The Boys quickly became a fan and reviewer favorite thanks to their unique take on superheroes that simultaneously satirizes and humanizes our favorite characters from major DC and Marvel franchises.

The bleak satirical superhero series gained more followers over time, including former US President Barack Obama, and is now on its way to a potentially good-looking third season.

Season 3 of The Boys will follow the same format as the previous seasons, with eight episodes, the details of which are yet unclear. The titles of the two episodes provide us an indication as to what will happen next in the story, and the first episode’s title is “Payback.”

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022. The remaining episodes will be released on the service on a weekly basis until July 8, when the series comes to an end.

The full-length trailer for The Boys Season 3 has yet to be released, despite a teaser video being posted on March 12, 2022.

The Boys’ season three finale will air on July 8, just in time for any Fourth of July-themed episodes that the show’s writers may have planned. We should stress that we have no insider information on season 3’s plot, but it would be amazing if The Boys’ third season ended with a bang in the middle of a season full of pyrotechnics.

The official trailer for The Boys season 3 was released online following its premiere at SXSW. There’s a lot crammed into it for a video that’s less than two minutes long – so much so that Billy’s Lazer eye skills are perhaps the least remarkable.

We get our first look at Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and his fellow Payback squad members, as well as parallels between Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher (aside from the laser eyes) and plenty of scary and heartbreaking situations. There are also several snippets of traditional pornographic content, as well as a significant amount of film showing the shows’ and comic series’ more bizarre aspects.

Six new characters have been announced for the third season, hinting at a slew of new faces to come. Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is most likely the character that fans are most excited to meet.

Soldier Boy is a Marvel Comics mystery spoof of Captain America. In 1944, he received the final Compound V formula and proceeded to execute German troops in a manner that Steve Rogers would find repulsive.

At one point, his path crossed Lady Liberty’s (later revealed to be Stormfront). He’ll be called back into service to assist in the clearing of Vought’s name.

