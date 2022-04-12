Who Is Rob Kardashian Dating At The Moment? His Dating History Is Revealed!

Robert Arthur Kardashian was born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, to attorney Robert Kardashian and his wife, Kris. His three older sisters are Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe. In 1991, his parents divorced, and the following year, he married Olympic decathlete, Bruce Jenner.

Is Rob Kardashian Dating Anyone At The Moment? See His Dating History!

As a result of their marriage, Kardashian has stepbrothers Burton “Burt,” Brandon, and Brody, as well as stepsister Casey and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. His father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer in September 2003.

Meghan James and Natti Natasha are two of Rob’s short love fling following his divorce from Chyna. Aileen Giselle, on the other hand, was the most significant event in his dating life in 2020. Rob was photographed with Instagram model Aileen Giselle on a date.

On Twitter, she even posted a video of herself wearing his brand, Arthur George. Aileen, on the other hand, raises concerns about Rob’s family. On the other hand, his previous relationship, as well as Rob’s rapidly deteriorating diabetes condition, confirmed their suspicions. By August 2020, however, it was widely known that they were no longer romantically involved.

Khloe revealed Rob’s condition during the most recent KUWTK reunion program, which aired on June 20, 2021. Rob is spending time to himself, she said, and he has embraced a healthy lifestyle and dropped a significant amount of weight.

The answer to the question of whether or not he is dating someone was a resounding “Yes.” Let’s hope that the Kardashian teen may find the peace he requires in his life.

His first high-profile relationship was with Adrienne Bailon. The singer-turned-TV personality dated the KUWTK actress from 2007 to 2009 before calling it quits.

When Blac Chyna and Rob began dating in January 2016, they ruffled a few feathers and got engaged less than a month later. Chyna is rapper Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, after which he dated Kylie Jenner, the sister of an ex-close friend, Kim Kardashian.

After a whirlwind of 10 weeks of dating, the couple announced their engagement in April 2016. Less than a month later, they announced the birth of their first child, Renee Kardashian, who was born in November of 2016.

Unfortunately, like with most public relationships, the PDA faded, breakup rumors spread, and the couple ended their romance in February 2017. Despite this, there have been a number of online spats, property damage, leaked images, and pending litigation.

It wasn’t all bad, though. Rob changed his ways and is now the delighted father of a beautiful newborn daughter.

Blac Chyna’s new foe is Rob’s new girlfriend. When he refers to the former stripper as his “WCW,” things are heating up between them. Let’s see how things progress between the two.

Rob Kardashian’s background shows that he can’t stay committed to a single girlfriend. However, based on their previous experiences, many are hopeful that their relationship would endure longer than previously. Keep an eye out for updates on Rob Kardashian’s romantic life.

