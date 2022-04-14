A Look Into Sally Dynevor’s Personal And Professional Life: Net Worth, Age, Family, Career & More

For her long-running role on Coronation Street as Sally Metcalfe (formerly Webster and Seddon), English actress Sally Dynevor is best known. With Joe Duttine she won the British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership in 2016 and the British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance in 2015.

Sally Dynevor’s Age, Net Worth And Family

Actress Sally Dynevor is one of the wealthiest and most popular soap opera stars. Sally Dynevor’s net worth is assessed at $1.5 million by Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

ITV soap opera Coronation Street character Sally Webster (née Seddon) has built her career out of portraying her. It was in January 1986 when she made her debut on the show, and she hasn’t left since.

She wed Tim Dynevor in 1995. As a result of his work on Emmerdale, Dynevor was nominated for a BAFTA Award in 2008.

Sally Dynevor’s Age

Soap opera actress Sally Dynevor was born on May 30, 1963, in the United Kingdom. As Sally Webster on British soap opera “Coronation Street” in 1986, she became a household name. According to astrologers, Sally Dynevor’s sign is Gemini.

Tim Dynevor, a British actor who was born in 1962, is her husband. In 1995, the couple wed in Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

See more

Sally Dynevor’s Career

After completing his training at the Repertory Theatre in Oldham, Career Dynevor enrolled in Mountview’s Academy of Theatre Arts. It was in 1985 that she made a guest appearance on an episode of Juliet Bravo for which she was cast. As Sally Webster on Coronation Street, she made a name for herself. It was in January 1986 when she made her debut on the show, and she hasn’t left since.

At the 2011 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, Dynevor was nominated for Best Soap Personality. Also at the 2011 British Soap Awards, she won the Best Storyline award and three co-stars for the Dobbs-Websters love triangle. At the 2015 British Soap Awards, she was nominated for Best On-Screen Relationship and won for Best Comedy Performance. In 2016, Dynevor and Joe Duttine won the British Soap Awards for outstanding on-screen teamwork.

See more Oh fabulous Rachel. So excited for @WaterlooRoad https://t.co/7cUF6rPwbQ — Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) February 10, 2022

Sally Dynevor’s Family

Her parents are Robert Dynevor and Jennifer Whittaker.

She married Tim Dynevor in 1995. Phoebe Harriet Dynevor (born April 17, 1995), who played Siobhan Mailey in Waterloo Road and Lauren in Prisoners’ Wives; Samuel Charles Rhys Dynevor (born March 10, 1997); and Harriet “Hattie” Fleur Dynevor (born March 10, 1997). (born March 10, 1997). At the age of 14 on November 14, 2003, he was born.

After realising she had breast cancer, she stepped down from her role as a TV host in November of that year. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments were necessary for her recovery, and she returned to television six months later in July 2010.

On British soap Coronation Street, she played Sally Metcalfe, the cautious mother of Rosie and Sophie Webster. Since then, she and Kevin have been in a relationship that has been on-and-off.

Dynevor was nominated for Best TV Soap Personality at the 2011 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards (TRIC Awards). At the 2011 British Soap Awards, she was awarded Best Storyline for the Dobbs-Websters love triangle, along with three other co-stars (this award is credited to the producer, Phil Collinson). Best Comedy Performance and Best On-screen Partnership (with Joe Duttine) were both nominated for at the Soap Awards in 2015. At the British Soap Awards in 2016, Dynevor and Joe Duttine won the Best On-Screen Partnership award.

Read More: