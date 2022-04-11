Finally Date Confirmed!! The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Catching The Spirit Tortoise

The sequel to Rising Hero had the most exciting start of the season. “A New Roar,” the first episode, introduced the Heroes to yet another dangerous foe. This time, Naofumi will be in charge of the entire arena action. Rishia was also recommended to accompany Naofumi on her quest because she was dissatisfied with her abilities. These two will team up in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 to find and defeat the Spirit Tortoise. That concludes everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, fans may be curious as to who the lady with the black hood is. Without a doubt, she is someone who despises Heroes. But why did she approach Naofumi from behind? In the next episode, the answers will be disclosed.

With the emergence of the new threat, the stage is set for the plot of the following season. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on April 13, 2022. On Crunchyroll’s official sites, fans will be able to watch all of the anime ep

The Rising of the Shield Hero storyline

The first episode of Season 2 of The Rising of The Shield Hero was titled “A New Roar.” The episode began with Naofumi keeping an eye on Seyaette, as it had done in the previous season. The squad, however, is assaulted by bat familiars during Rishia’s training.

Naofumi had been promoted despite the fact that the assault had been stopped. The entire crew was summoned by Queen Mirellia. Spirit Tortoise, the legendary beast, was on the loose, according to the lady. The other Heroes were adamant that they would not fight this monster.

On the other hand, Naofumi was the only one who took the Queen’s offer. Rishia, on the other hand, was still depressed at her inadequacy in the eyes of Itsuki. Raphtalia speculated that she would end up as Naofumi’s slave as a result of this. As a result of this strategy, she may also gain EXP. At the end of the episode, the rampage had already begun.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2

The next episode of Sheild Hero Season 2 is titled “Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise.” The action in the previous installment did not come to a conclusion. For Naofumi and Rishia, the battle with the Spirit Tortoise familiars was still ongoing. Even more perplexing was the fact that a hooded lady was instructing the familiars to assassinate Naofumi. We’ll see how the Heroes deal with these animals in Season 2, Episode 2.

These familiars and the woman, as hinted by the title, have a good chance of escape the arena. The Spirit Tortoise must thereafter be tracked down by Naorfumi and her slave. They’ll also investigate the village’s residents in order to determine who the man with the black hood was.

Finally, stay tuned for additional information and updates on The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2.

