House Of The Dragon Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Characters, Canceled Or Confirmed?

House of the Dragon is getting closer to being released. The prequel to Game of Thrones is set to launch on HBO in August, making it one of the most anticipated programs of 2022. The show will center on the history of House Targaryen, with events taking place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. Be prepared for betrayals, deaths, and, of course, dragon-wreaked mayhem.

More information is becoming available as the concert approaches. Check out all information about House of the Dragon so far, including the first official teaser trailer, the release date, and the huge cast list.

HBO announced on March 30 that House of the Dragon would be broadcast on August 21. A poster depicting a glowing dragon egg was used to advertise the date.

House Of The Dragon Teaser Trailer

The original House of a Dragon teaser trailer was released on May 5 by HBO. From Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen to Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower, the clip gave us a closer look at a host of characters.

On October 5, 2021, a shorter teaser was released. Dreams didn’t make us kings—dragons did, Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, says in the film. Although there are no dragons in the first film, there is a brief glimpse of a new Iron Throne.

House Of The Dragon New Photographs

On March 30, House of the Dragon released fresh photographs of several of the show’s important characters in addition to confirming the launch date. King Viserys Targaryen, Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are among the teases. The official Twitter feed for the show has more photographs.

House Of The Dragon: Plot

The Targaryens are the focus of the story. House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s work Fire & Blood, which tells the story of the white-haired family’s first 150 years and is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The remaining history leading up to Robert Baratheon’s revolt will be covered in a planned second volume, which will provide enough fodder for potential future seasons.

House Of The Dragon Cast

He replaces the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, as the series begins, and is described as a kind, kind, and decent man. Regrettably, decent men do not often make great kings. A Daemon is a powerful warrior and dragonrider who possesses the genuine blood of the dragon, although it is rumored that the gods throw a coin in the air every time a Targaryen is born. Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the King’s Hand, is played by Cooke. Alicent, who was raised in the Red Keep and has a bright political mind, is characterized as lovely and royal. D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s firstborn child and a dragonrider.

Ifans will portray Otto Hightower, the King’s Hand, who serves both his king and his land, according to Deadline, while Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, who hails from a bloodline as old as the Targaryens and a house wealthier than the Lannisters. Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider and the wife of Lord Velaryon, has been cast as Best.

In King Viserys’ small council, Paterson portrays Lord Lyman Beesbury, Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin. Ser Harrold Westerling, a chivalrous man who has served in the Kingsguard since King Jaehaerys’ reign, is McTavish.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will play Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan will play Ser Laenor Velaryon, and Savannah Steyn will play Lady Laena Velayron.

