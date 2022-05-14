First Kill Trailer: A Lesbian Love Story With A Bloody Twist Release Date, Where It Is Streaming!

The First Kill a Netflix’s forthcoming vampire lesbian love story, is getting a sneak glimpse. The new young adult series will premiere on June 10th, according to the streamer. All these details are explored in a new Netflix series, proving that vampires are always in style, whether it’s Halloween or the middle of the summer.

The Series Takes A YA Spin On A Vampire Love Story

First Kill (not to be confused with Orphan: First Kill) has been described as a combination between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Killing Eve.

Moreover, the series will premiere on the streaming service next month with its lethal love games. According to those parallels, if you want tangled romance with the possibility of murder, this is the show for you.

The series takes a YA spin on a vampire love story, in which two adolescent girls must fight against the myriad forces working to keep them apart.

Fans have been anxiously waiting since the last time Netflix released a cool-looking trailer for a lousy vampire film. First Kill will be the lesbian vampire epic of our dreams. Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) is a teen vampire, and Calliope (Imani Lewis) is a budding monster hunter. Their bond will trigger a family feud that will set Romeo and Juliet to shame.

Juliette meets him just as she is under pressure to perform her first kill and solidify her status among her family of legacy vampires.

Meanwhile, Cal has decided to go on her first vampire hunt and slaughter a vampire. And nothing makes planning a murder tough than falling in love, so when they cross paths and discover themselves drawn to each other, meeting their parents’ expectations becomes impossible.

Imagine having a family responsibility to murder your crush, as if high school wasn’t horrible. Yikes. If YA fantasy has taught us anything, it’s that no matter how many bodies pile up, there’s always a way to overcome the odds and make an impossible romance work.

READ MORE:

The teaser depicts the two meeting and building a romance, despite their parents’ disapproval. As the two sides become closer, the fight among them worsens, and the teaser portrays action between them and the appearance of more horror monsters including werewolves and demons. They battled everyone, monster and human, who tried to get between us, according to Lewis in the teaser.

But if YA fiction has qualified us everything, it’s that no matter how many bodies pile up before you come to be there, there’s always a way to defy the odds and make an impossible romance work. First Kill is based on a short tale by Victoria V.E. Schwab.

Writer, showrunner, and Felicia D. Henderson who is the executive producer accomplishes the series, which Schwab is a co-writer and executive producer on (The Punisher, Gossip Girl). The foremost two episodes will be directed by Jet Wilkinson (The Chi, How to Get Away with Murder). The series will consist of eight one-hour episodes in total.