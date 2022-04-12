Simone Ashley’s Bio, Net Worth, Age, Background, Obituary, Height, Weight And More

Simone Ashley is an English actress and model who goes by the stage name Simone Ashwini Pillai.

She is most recognised for her role as Kate Sharma in the TV show Bridgerton, which debuted in 2021.

Simone Ashley's Bio

Her involvement in the 2019 television series Sex Education and the film Pokemon Detective Pikachu helped her achieve notoriety.

She’s also a model who is well-known in the fashion and glamour industries.

Simone Ashley’s Fast Facts

Ashley is one of many well-known performers who studied acting at the Arts Educational School in London. Julie Andrews, who portrays Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton, went to the school, which is a fantastic coincidence.

Full name Simone Ashwini Pillai Networth $2 and $5 million Date of birth 30/03/1995 Age 27

Previous students include Samantha Barks (Les Misérables), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), and Finn Jones (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

Ashley also went to Maidenhead’s Redroofs Theatre School, which has produced a number of well-known English actors, including Kate Winslet.

Simone Ashley’s Net Worth

Simone Ashley’s is a British model and actress with a net worth of between $2 and $5 million. Simone is a well-known British actress and model

whose career began with the film Wolfblood (2021) and has since earned critical and financial accolades. As a solo artist and in collaborations with Bridgerton and S*x Education, Simone has had a lot of success.

Simone Ashley’s Age Height And Weight

Simone Ashley was born on March 30th, 1995, and she will be 27 years old in 2022. If you’re wondering what her zodiac sign is, she’s an Aries.

Simone Ashley is a gorgeous Asian-American actress with a friendly demeanour. She has a lovely body and presents herself as a typical beauty.

Simone stands at 5′ 5″ [167 cm]. She is a little woman who weighs roughly 52 kilogrammes (115 lbs). Her physical measurements are 33-24-34 inches. Her hair is long and a mix of black and chestnut. Simone’s eyes have a brown colour to them.

Simone Ashley’s Career

In 2006, Ashley made her acting debut as Veena in the comedy-crime series Inspector Coliandro. Ten years later, she was cast in the family-fantasy TV show Wolfblood, in which she had a big role.

She was cast in the drama television series Guilt the same year. In 2017, Ashley appeared in the crime drama Broadchurch as well as the mystery drama C.B. Strike.

She appeared in Doctors as Sofia Johal, Boogie Man as Aarti, Kill Ben Lyk as a tiny child, and Sparrow as Taylor the next year. Later in 2019, Simone starred in the action-adventure Pokémon Detective Pikachu starring Suki Waterhouse, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton.

She was cast as Olivia in Sex Education, a Netflix original drama series, in the same year. She has already appeared in two seasons of the show alongside Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, and Gillian Anderson.

Her other recent works include Casualty and A Woking Mom’s Nightmare. Because of the Night, a miniseries, will now include her.

Simone Ashley’s Family

Simone Ashley’s father is a businessman named Gunasekharan Pillai, and her mother is a housewife named Latha Pillai. Her only other sibling is Sean Ashley, her older brother.

Simone Ashley’s love life is a little of a mystery to us right now, as she appears to be single.

On Ashley’s Instagram account or anyplace else online, we couldn’t find any evidence of a boyfriend or girlfriend.

The 26-year-old actress is active on social media, but she has yet to confirm whether or whether she is dating anyone.