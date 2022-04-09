Chapter 160 Of Teasing Master Takagi-San, 300 More Chapters! Date Of Release

Master Takagi teased readers in the final chapter, which turned out to be a bit of a farce. On April Fool’s Day, San’s Author Yamamoto chose to upload a chapter titled “Confession.” Nishikata invited Takagi out on a date as a result of the events in this chapter.

300 More Chapters Of Teasing Master Takagi-San!When Will It Be Released?

The final panel of the chapter, however, revealed that it was all a ruse. Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160 will be released this week as a result. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The findings of the numerous tests will be revealed in the following chapter. Nishikata, on the other hand, has a strong chance of winning the competition. Takagi, on the other side, is going to be victorious. He will owe her a favor in exchange for her assistance.

After Yamamoto’s best trick for the fans, readers are looking forward to the genuine publication of the new chapter this time. On April 12, 2022, Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160 will be released.

Only the official pages of Shogakukan’s Monthly Shonen Sunday will have access to all of the manga’s chapters. A few days after its premiere, the chapter becomes widely available digitally.

Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 159 appeared to be average at first glance. As the story progressed, Soichiro Yamamoto was clearly playing a practical joke on the audience. The previous chapter’s title was “Confession.” Nishikata was reminiscing about their recent beach excursion in his room. To his surprise, he couldn’t stop thinking about how lovely Takagi looked that day.

He was frightened of falling in love with the girl who had teased her all day. He was under the impression that they spent most of their time together.

He couldn’t help but like her as a result. As a result, the following stage in the procedure was to confess. The next day, when they headed to school together, he welcomed Takagi and stood in front of her.

He then asked if she wanted to go on a date with him. After then, the chapter moved on to a panel where the audience was informed of the April Fools’ joke. The chapter’s concluding panel stated that 300 more chapters would be required to reach to this stage.

Takagi supporters received “Confession” as a surprise present. San’s The events in this chapter are unrelated to the overall story of the manga. The plot will now focus solely on the events of each exam day.

The students have yet to receive the test day results. Aside from that, the readers were kept in the dark about Takagi San’s exam preparations. Nishikata has a good chance of getting the highest test score.

Takagi-San, on the other hand, is deserving of appreciation, and Nishikata owes her a tremendous debt of gratitude for her assistance. Fans should expect Nishikata to give Takagi a gift in Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160. Takagi, on the other hand, intends to continue torturing him.

For the time being, that’s all there is to Teasing Master Takagi-San; stay tuned for the next installment.

