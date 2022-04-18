Is Adriana Married? A look Into Adriana De Moura’s Net Worth, Family Life, And Career

An estimated $10 million is Adriana De Moura’s fortune as a model and reality TV star. Adriana De Moura rose to fame as a cast member of Bravo’s wildly popular reality show The Real Housewives of Miami.

Adriana De Moura’s Net Worth, Family Life, Age, And Career

In addition to being an art dealer, Adriana De Moura is also a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While attending Sorbonne University in Paris, France, De Moura was introduced to the world of art. Since then, she has visited museums in more than 40 countries.

Since joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Adriana has been on the covers of The Miami Herald, Us Weekly, Ocean Drive, and Life & Style. Her son Alexandre was awarded sole custody of Adriana following a long and acrimonious divorce. Frederic Marq, a French businessman, has proposed to De Moura. They are now engaged.

Adriana De Moura’s Net Worth

Adriana is a well-known and well-to-do reality star. She is also one of the wealthiest. Estimated net worth is $10 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Adriana De Moura’s Age

The RHOM actress is 57 years old at the moment. She will turn 58 on November 26th of this year. In addition, little is known about Moura’s physical appearance. In addition to appearing to be 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) in height, Moura also exhibits a thin build.

She is also known for her toned legs and thighs, as well as her radiant smile. The radiance of her olive skin only adds to her allure. She has dark eyes and hair that she styled herself. Realizing that Moura has already completed her silver jubilee isn’t an easy thing to do.

Adriana De Moura’s Career

For the duration of the three seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami, De Moura appeared as a regular cast member. In the years leading up to her television career, she worked as an art gallery manager and posed naked for a PETA campaign.

Adriana De Moura’s Family

The 57-year-old and Frederic Marq, her husband of three years, have been legally married since May 17, 2013. Originally from France, Marq is an entrepreneur who attends the Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. No mention of how they came to know each other or when they did so. Adriana is not a first-time bride. Robert Sidi, a well-known businessman, was her ex-husband.

They divorced in 2006. Their son Alex was born. The first episode of RHOM featured Moura’s divorce from Robert. The divorce was triggered by Robert’s affair with a 17-year-old girl. According to Moura, the girl called and informed her of this.

Aside from that, the young lady claimed to be his wife and was three months pregnant. On May 17, 2013, Adriana married Frederic Marq, her second husband. As a bride, Moura looked stunning in a grey rhinestone-embroidered princess gown with a tulle skirt.

His white three-piece tuxedo, on the other hand, was impeccable. The wedding was attended by Adriana’s closest family and friends. The entire wedding was featured on RHOM in 2013 during the third season. But Adriana’s happiness was short-lived because she was suspected of orchestrating a fake wedding for media purposes. Adriana was devastated. Her co-stars had reacted with animosity towards her.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness”. – Oscar Wild #rhom pic.twitter.com/sJTJKlk7a9 — adriana de moura (@adrianathereal) March 9, 2022

Mour went up about the matter

During the conversation, she disclosed that her son Alex had implored her not to marry Frederic. Frederic and his wife wed in 2013 when her son recognised Frederic as his father. Also in 2008, Mour and Marq tied the knot.

