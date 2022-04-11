Is Travis Barker The Richest Drummer? Net Worth, Young, Age, Kourtney, Wife, And Everything About Travis Barker

In the United States, Travis Barker was born. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is a well-known American musician and producer. He was named one of the top 100 drummers of all time by “Rolling Stone.”

Who Is Travis Barker? And What Is Special About Travis Barker?

On November 14, 1975, he was born in Fontana, California. Currently, he is 47-years-old, and he has Scorpio as his zodiac sign.

He was raised by his mechanic father Randy Barker and his mother Gloria Barker in Fontana, California. A talented drummer, Michael Mai, mentored Barker from an early age and taught him various styles of drumming. With artists like Yelawolf, Asher Roth, Nottz, and others he has collaborated in the past.

Childhood

In Fontana, California, he attended a local junior high school and then Fontana High School, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. When he was in high school, he was very interested in drumming and piano.

With the help of the madrigal men and women, as well as trumpet lessons, he also learned to sing.

Marriage And Children

When it comes to dating, Travis has had a wide range of experiences. His first marriage to Melissa Kennedy ended after just nine months, and he divorced her the following year.

The following year, he married Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA 1995 and a former actress, model, and model. On the other hand, Moakler and Barker split up in 2007 after Barker filed for divorce.

The couple’s two children, Landon Asher and Alabama Luella are both well-known social media stars. In 2015, he was romantically linked to singer and actress Rita Ora, but their relationship ended quickly.

Travis Barker’s Girlfriend

Currently engaged to American model and social media star Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker The couple began dating in 2020 and got engaged in October of that year, respectively. Sources say that Kourtney aided his return to flying after a 13-year absence, according to reports.

See more .@travisbarker talks mentoring the next generation of stars, not confining himself to one genre box and more in his Billboard cover documentary. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/9SyQrGqpfs — billboard (@billboard) April 7, 2022

As they were leaving South Carolina, Travis Barker’s security guard, his assistant Chris Baker, Che Stil, and two pilots were killed in a plane crash. He and DJ AM, Adam Michael Goldstein, were the only survivors of the attack. Overdosing on heroin was the cause of death for Goldstein.

Travis Barker Plane Crash

Baker was traumatized by the experience and developed a phobia of flying as a result. At one point in May, he told Men’s Health, “I couldn’t even walk down the street.”

“I didn’t want to see a plane because I knew it was going to crash if I saw it in the sky.” It felt more like I was getting closer to the bad stuff than the good,” he continued.

While trying to escape a burning plane, “I felt closer to the experience of being in an accident and being burned while trying to grab my friends from the blazing aircraft.”

Travis Barker’s Net Worth

It’s no secret that drummer and musician Travis Barker has amassed an impressive fortune. In 2022, he is expected to have a net worth of around $50 million.

Besides Famous Stars and Straps, a clothing company, and LaSalle Records, a record label, he owns both.

