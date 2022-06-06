Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion by 2025:

/PRNewswire/ SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — According to a new analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the global form-fill-seal machines market is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3 percent over the forecast period. The industry is expanding due to rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods, as well as single-serve packets and smaller servings. Furthermore, rising automation demand from a variety of end-use sectors, such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, is expected to boost demand for form-fill-seal machines over the projected period.

The following are some of the report’s key recommendations:

Over the projected period, the vertical form-fill-seal technology segment in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Emerging economies in the region, such as China and India, are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market.

In 2018, the food end-use segment in Russia was worth USD 125.4 million, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the projection period. This market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for on-the-go packaged food goods, which have a longer shelf life and are easier to store.

FLtecnics, a European manufacturer of horizontal FFS pouch packaging solutions, was acquired by ProMach, Inc. in September 2018, expanding the company’s flexible packaging product portfolio.

“Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Horizontal FFS, Vertical FFS), By Packaging Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025” is a 200-page research report available at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/form-fill-seal-machines-market.

As demand for a wide range of items grows, so does demand for customizations, resulting in an increase in the number of products on the market. Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPG) are looking for packaging equipment that offer adaptability, speed, and easy packaging format changeovers in order to meet the growing demand from customers. These needs are met by form-fill-seal machines, which are complex packaging machines that offer speed and flexibility, as well as the ability to respond to varied packaging format changes.

The market has been divided into vertical form-fill-seal and horizontal form-fill-seal based on technology. Over the projected period, the vertical FFS technology category is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Small footprint, speed, and low operating costs are only a few of the advantages that have led to their extensive use in the market. In 2018, the horizontal form-fill-seal technology sector accounted for 44.9 percent of total sales. In applications where product stacking and orientation are critical, horizontal type machines or flow wrappers are used.

In the form-fill-seal machine market, the packaging type sector of bags and pouches had a revenue share of 31.0 percent in 2018. Form-fill-seal machines may make a variety of bag styles, including pillow bags, gusseted bags, doy bags, and block bottom bags. Cups and trays were the second-largest packaging type segment in 2018, and are expected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. With the rising pharmaceutical business, the bottle packaging type segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate.

Food was the most popular end-use for these devices in 2018, accounting for 23.7 percent of market sales. Over the forecast period, it is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment. FFS machines are commonly used to package a variety of food items, including chocolates, cereal bars, chips, crisps, almonds, and cookies. Over the projected period, the end-use category of chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%. In 2018, the personal care end-use sector had a revenue share of 16.2 percent of the market. The demand for these devices is predicted to increase as people become more aware of personal grooming and the demand for various personal care products increases.

The global form-fill-seal machines market has been classified by Grand View Research based on technology, packaging type, end use, and region:

Perspectives on Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Form-Fill-Seal Horizontal (HFFS)

Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) is a vertical form-fill-seal method (VFFS)

Outlook for Packaging Types (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Trays & Cups

Pouches and bags

Bottles \sBlisters

Others stop using Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Food \sBeverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others Chemicals used in personal care

Perspectives on the Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America is located in North America.

U.S. \sCanada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

Asia Pacific, United Kingdom

China \sIndia

Japan

Australia

South Korea (South Korea)

Americas Central and South

Brazil

Mexico

Africa and the Middle East

South Africa is a country in Africa.

UAE

