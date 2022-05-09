‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 16: Release Date, Promo, Plot, And Cast!!

The series’ last season premiered on January 4, 2022, which made 5.46 million Americans turn in. This Is Us will continue to look at the Pearson family’s life and relationships across time. Only three episodes remain before the series wraps up on May 24, 2022, with the final episode.

The previous episode ended on a bittersweet note, leaving viewers with mixed feelings and eagerly awaiting the next installment. If you’re a fan eager to find out what happens to the Big Three following the events of Episode 15, this is the episode for you.

On May 10, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. NBC will air Episode 16 Season 6, titled “Family Meeting.” The episode is billed as one of the series’ final four episodes, which will air on May 24, 2022.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Promo

Let’s take a look at the official commercial for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16: Family Meeting, which aired on May 4, 2022. Miguel, the fifteenth episode, was released on May 3, 2022. The episode expands on the concept introduced in the previous episode, with the trailer for Episode 16 hinting that the siblings’ dynamic hasn’t changed.

Moreover, Randall wants to make a statement, Kevin thinks Rebecca’s wishes are more significant than Randall’s desire for power, and Kate is stuck in the middle. She will not, however, stand by and watch her siblings tear each other apart this time. If Miguel were to pass away, Rebecca remarked that Kate would be the person in charge of her care. Kate seems to be willing to take charge this time, based on the teaser.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16 Expected time of release?

Chris Koch directed and Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger wrote Season 6 Episode 16 of This Is Us. The Big Three create a plan for Rebecca, indicating that the storyline is moving forward following Miguel’s death. Episode 16 has the potential to be dramatic, interesting, and heartbreaking.

His death was confirmed at Episode 15 end, titled “Miguel,” as predicted by fans. Kate also has power of attorney, which means she will have the final say but will not be making any decisions on her own.

However, it’s likely to have a lot to do with how much time they’ll all spend with her and how they’ll prepare for what may be a rapidly deteriorating situation. Miguel was one of her calming influences, and we could tell how much she was suffering even when he was gone for a short time.

Things will quickly change, and everything will be leading up to the flashback scenes we’ve previously seen. This type of circumstance is covered in a future episode. There might be curiosity and questions on fan’s side like, What will the Big Three’s approach be? Is Rebecca going to accept or reject this proposal?

