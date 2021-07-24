Dark Fiber Networks Market To Hit US$ 13.51 Bn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Dark Fiber Networks Market (Fiber Type – Single Core and Multi-core; Network Type – Metro Dark Fiber Network and Long-haul Dark Fiber Network; End-user – ISPs & Telecommunication, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Education, Manufacturing & Logistics and Hospitality & Retail) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global dark fiber networks market is set to expand with a double digit CAGR throughout the forecast period to cross US$ 13.51 Bn by 2028.

Market Insights

The overall dark fiber network market is set to exhibit double digit growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. The global internet traffic was expected to cross 100 petabytes per month in 2017 with a CAGR of over 25% through 2011 to 2017. This has resulted into high demand for internet bandwidth to facilitate transport of high volumes of data. Dark fiber networks have emerged as a viable solution for different organizations seeking enhanced network management and communication. With continued penetration of internet services, the demand for internet bandwidth is estimated to remain rampant over the coming years. This is estimated to remain the most prominent factor responsible for dark fiber networks market growth across the worldwide.

The overall dark fiber networks market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, network type and end-user. On the basis of fiber type, the market is led by multi-mode accounting for more than 2/3rd of the total market value. This is primarily due to higher utilization of dark fiber through underground fiber networks. Based on geography, the market is led by North America accounting for more than 40% of the total market value generated worldwide. Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the following years, primarily due to high penetration of fiber optics network in Japan, China and South Korea.

Dark fiber networks market is strongly supported by the business organizations having heavy dependence over internet connectivity. These networks are believed to be highly beneficial for companies requiring high volumes of data flow in their operation. These benefits include scalability, reduced network latency, enhanced security and reliability. Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are prime examples inclined towards having their own fiber network. For instance, Google has been aggressively purchasing dark fiber since 2005 with an intent of establishing high speed network between its data centers.

Further, Facebook operates majority of its data transport through previously unused ‘dark fiber networks’. With continually rising volumes of data worldwide, dark fiber networks are set to witness higher demand in the following years. Another factor fueling the market growth is declining costs of dark fiber network leasing. With growing density of fiber networks, the overall costs of equipment and installation has reduced significantly, thereby lowering the leasing costs. Majority of the market finds its potential in underground fibers as significant chunk of these networks are still unlit.

