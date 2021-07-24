Noise Control System Market Expected To Grow With 5.7% UpTo 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Noise control system Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global noise control system market was US$ 31.3 Bn in 2018 and expected to progress with CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 51.1 Bn in 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing inclination towards less noisy products, driving the market growth”

The growing customer preference towards less noisy products like washing machines, refrigerators, automobiles, fans, A.C. among other consumer products has influenced the demand for a noise control system. Moreover, an increasing number of launches of these products have started a fierce competition among manufacturers to be competitive in the market. This has positively impacted the market in terms of an increase in investment in product innovation to lessen its noise.

The Healthcare industry is one of the highest demanding industries in the global market. Stringent regulations of government to keep the hospital premise and surrounding less noisy has increased the adoption of this system. In addition, industries where there is high decibel sound present such as manufacturing, mining, and construction are also adopting noise control systems to improve employees’ work efficiency and thereby the productivity of the company.

Furthermore, the automotive sector is also upgrading its vehicle with advanced noise cancellation technologies. For instance, in November 2019, Hyundai Motors unveiled its road noise cancellation technology RANC, loaded with sensors and computing power. Overall, the global noise control system market expected to show strong growth in the coming years.

The overall noise control system market is competitive in nature and it is growing at a moderate rate. The market players are adopting strategies such as launching innovative & new products, agreements, partnership & collaboration, and investment in R&D to stay competitive in the market.

Industrial Developments

• In January 2020, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc. announced their acquisition by The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”). The new company, Catalyst Acoustics Group (“Catalyst Acoustics”), will serve as a platform for an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market.

• In March 2018, Faist expanded their distributor network to Czech Republic and another in Mexico. With the addition of two new countries, the company expects to grow in the new market. Earlier the company successfully implemented several distributors in China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, and the United States of America.

Key Market Movements:

• Based on product type, the acoustic tiles segment captured the largest share in 2018. Subsequently, the same segment expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

• Based on material, the fiberglass segment captured the major share of the market in 2018, and the same segment expected to retain its major share up to 2027. Besides it, the foam segment had 2nd largest market share in 2018.

• Based on application, the industrial segment captured the major share of the global market in 2018. Subsequently, the same segment expected to keep its leading position from 2019 to 2027.

• Based on region, North America was the largest regional noise control system market in 2018. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region expected to drive the market growth with the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

List of Companies Covered:

• YAMAHA Corp.

• Mitsubishi Electronics Corp.

• Saint Gobain

• Armstrong World Industries

• USG

• Knauf Gips KG

• Kinetics Noise Control

• Quietstone UK Ltd.

• Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

• Noise Barriers

• FAIST | Umsetzung

• Nihon Onkyo

• Others

The Global Noise Control System Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Material Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Vertical Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the noise control system research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for noise control system research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the noise control system research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global noise control system research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the noise control system research market worldwide?

