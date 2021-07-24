Global Web Content Management Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 17.5% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Web Content Management Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the web content management market was valued at US$ 8.0 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising penetration of IoT based platform supports the growth of the market”

Web content management is a set of tools that enables the organization to manage digital information on a website. Web content management becomes an integral part of the growth of any organization as WCM are the key element to execute digital marketing campaigns. Moreover, rising customer demand for online and digital techniques expected to fuel the growth of the market. In today’s scenario data need to be managed effectively and efficiently, which has led to the development of various web content management solutions. Thereby, increases the demand for the market during the forecast period. The proliferation of web-based services and online marketing, rising demand for continuous digital involvement by consumers worldwide are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Top web content management providers are focusing to increase their product portfolio in the market.

Industrial Developments

• In June 2019, Episerver announced to launch Episerver App Marketplace. Episerver App is a unique platform that consents customers to purchase and browse applications from various verified technology providers covering multiple uses.

• In November 2019, Acquia Inc. announced a partnership with Bounteous, specialized in offering digital experience solutions to provide AI-driven personalized content solutions. Through this partnership, the company aims to enhance its customer experience to maximize conversion and improve business profitability.

• In October 2019, Kentico Software merged with Recombee. Recombee is a leading approval platform provider, the merger aims to integrate AI-powered approvals as a service key. The integration enables the former’s clients to increase its customer engagement by providing personalized content and product recommendations.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the web content management market is rising at a CAGR of 17.5% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• North America dominated the global web content management market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The industry segment sub-divided into BFSI, media & entrainment, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life science, research & academic, travel & hospitality, government, telecom, IT & ITES, and others. The media & entrainment holds the largest share in the overall web content management market and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

• The deployment mode subdivided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the cloud is being preferred by consumers due to ease of access. Further the cloud requires comparatively less operational expenses and capital.

List of Companies Covered:

• Acquia, Inc.

• Episerver

• Adobe

• IBM Corporation

• Open Text Corporation

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Hyland Software, Inc.

• SDL

• TransPerfect, Inc.

• eZ Systems AS

• CMS Wire

• Rackspace Hosting Inc.

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Percussion Software, Inc.

The Global Web Content Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation Component (2017–2027; US$ Bn) Deployment Mode (2017–2027; US$ Bn) Size of Organization (2017–2027; US$ Bn) End-Use (2017–2027; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the web content management research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for web content management research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the web content management research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global web content management research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the web content management research market worldwide?

