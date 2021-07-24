Telecom API Market To Expand With A CAGR Of 15.1% From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Telecom API Market (Service–SMS, MMS and RCS, Payment, Maps and Location, Identity Management, Voice/Speech, WebRTC, and Others) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global telecom API market was valued at US$107.21 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 To 2028.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/telecom-api-market

Market Insights

With the ever-rising penetration of smartphones coupled with internet services, there has been an increased need for alternatives in revenue generation for telecom operators. In recent years, mobile applications have witnessed profound adoption among mobile devices users. Although the demand for telecom operator-based internet bandwidth has increased substantially in recent years, neither consumer nor operators are satisfied with the demand-supply gap (cost). In addition, due to increasing use of over-the-top (OTT) content services, consumers pay more for internet bandwidth as compared to traditional telecom services. However, internet bandwidth is a small source of revenue which becomes a concern for telecom operators, irrespective of the demand.

As an attempt to counter the aforementioned threat, telecom operators begun to expose their APIs to internal as well as external application developers. By providing valuable information such as location, billing and messaging, telecom operators get an additional and reliable source of revenue. The telecom API market is largely driven by the rising penetration of smartphones, mobile applications and OTT content services worldwide. Currently, merely one fourth of the total mobile applications use APIs leaving large room for telecom API providers. With the further rise in mobile applications, the demand for telecom API is estimated to increase substantially in the coming years.

Competitive Insights:

The global telecom API market is highly competitive in nature with large number of telecom API providers struggling to develop value-added services. Majority of the telecom API providers emphasize on providing API service for SMS, MMS and identity management to the telecom operators. The nature of API service is largely dependent upon the requirement of mobile applications popularly used. Subsequently, the trend of providing messaging and identity management API is expected to continue during the forecast period. Another major area of focus for the telecom API providers is upcoming applications such as WebRTC. Due to its rising popularity, many telecom API providers are expected to focus on providing WebRTC API to telecom operators in the following years.

Key Trends:

Focus on providing telecom API for SMS, MMS, identity management and WebRTC

Focus on markets such as India, China and the U.S. having huge consumer

Partnership with telecom operators

Development of value-added services

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the telecom api market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for telecom api?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the telecom api market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global telecom api market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the telecom api market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com