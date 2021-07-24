Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market to Reach US$ 3.09Bn by 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market (By Component –Security Gates, Security Booths, Security Doors, Speed Gates and Turnstiles; By Applications: Transportation Interchanges, BFSI Institutions, Commercial Offices, Government and Military Facilities, Sports Grounds And Stadiums, Hospitality and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global pedestrian entrance control systems market stood at US$ 1.91 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

The pedestrian entrance control systems market has been majorly driven by rising terrorist threats across the world. With increasing instances of terror attacks in major cities across the world, it has become imperative for various organizations and government bodies to deploy advanced physical security solutions to ensure public safety. In addition, technological advancements in security doors and speed gates have enabled organizations to deploy state of the art entrance control systems within facilities. Factors such as rapid response and higher accuracy of personnel identification have led to the growing popularity of advanced entrance control systems in some of the developed markets across the world.

Furthermore, with the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative for various governments to ensure social distancing can be maintained in highly crowded areas such as transportation interchanges, government offices, and other public places. In addition, it has become crucial to deploy advanced security solutions to strengthen public confidence and ensure social harmony. Thereby, the overall pedestrian entrance control systems market is expected to grow due to increasing government and commercial budgets towards public safety during the forecast period.

Factors such as high initial costs and limited budgets have been restraining the growth in the overall pedestrian entrance control systems market. Due to limited budgets, various institutes and organizations have not been able to deploy effective security solutions at their facilities.

Competitive Insights:

The global pedestrian entrance control systems market is highly fragmented with numerous providers catering to various regions in the world. Some of the leading players which have a prominent presence all across the world include URSA Gates Ltd., APT Controls Limited, Boon Edam, Inc., PERCo, Automatic Systems SA, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Kaba Group, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Inc., SKIDATA AG, Mecanizados Argusa, S.A. and Turnstile Security Inc., among others. Apart from these global players, there are numerous companies operating in various regions and have a dominant presence in their local markets. Thereby, the pedestrian entrance control systems market is highly competitive all across the world.

Key Trends:

Rising demand for speed gates to offer contactless passage

Increasing integration with various credential readers and destination control devices

The rising popularity of pedestrian sensors and sleep functions to reduce energy consumption

Use of pulsating lights for enhanced pedestrian guidance and aesthetics

