Growing Cyber Threat Driving The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market With CAGR Of 11.1% Upto 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global market is worth US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Data security driving the demand for network traffic analyzer tools demand”

A rapid increase in data traffic from smartphones, tablets, and the emergence of IoT has increased the demand for network traffic analyzer tools in the recent past. The increasing penetration of the internet and its growing use in the banking & financial sector has increased the threat of cyber-attack. To counter the risk of these malicious attacks originating from the internet, the enterprises are swiftly deploying network optimization tools in their organizations. This has positively impacted the global network traffic analyzer market in 2018.

Further, rising need of maintaining the quality of service & experience, and to avoid network failure, enterprises are adopting network traffic analyzer tools. Further, organizations are utilizing network optimizing tools to make well-organized decisions for network planning. Growing concern about network security and improving business efficiency, there is a high demand for the network traffic analyzer market in 2018.

Overall, the global network traffic analyzer market was US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn in 2027, growing with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/network-traffic-analyzer-market

The overall network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive in nature and it is growing at a moderate rate. Market players are adopting strategies such as new releases and upgrading their current software technology to stay competitive in the market. Some of the leading global players included in the reports are Colasoft (U.S.), Kentik (U.S.), NetVizura (Serbia), etc. among others.

Industrial Developments

• In February 2020, Cisco Systems, Inc., introduced Cisco SecureX that can unify visibility across the entire security portfolio and third-party security tools. With this new launch, an end-user can quickly identify any unknown threat to their network and helps to strengthen network security across clouds and application deployments.

• In April 2018, Colasoft announced the release of Capsa Network Analyzer v11.1. It is portable and capable to provide new real-time analysis. It can be used for wired or wireless monitoring and troubleshooting of network, and bandwidth analysis. With this new version, the company has enhanced the usability of the Capsa network analyzer.

• In February 2018, Kentik, the SaaS-based network traffic intelligence company, announced an update to Kentik Detect®, its network analytics platform. These updates make ease of use for fast network insights providing real-time actionable intelligence to enterprises.

Key Market Movements:

• The global network traffic analyzer market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027.

• Base on deployment, the service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• Based on end-use, BFSI segment captured the major market share of the global market. Cybersecurity threat and government regulations are driving the demand from the BFSI segment.

• Based on region, North America is the largest region of the global network traffic analyzers market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2027.

List of Companies Covered:

• Colasoft

• Kentik

• Progress Software Corporation

• Opmantek

• Nokia

• SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

• NetVizura

• Plixer, LLC

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dynatrace LLC

• ExtraHop Networks

• Sandvine

• Manage Engine (Zoho Corp.)

• Nagios Enterprises, LLC

• LiveAction

• NETSCOUT

• and among others

The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation Component Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) Deployment Model Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) End-user Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the network traffic analyzer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for network traffic analyzer?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the network traffic analyzer market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global network traffic analyzer market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the network traffic analyzer market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com