Global Skincare Diagnostic & Treatment Devices Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.2% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Skincare Diagnostic & Treatment Devices Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global market was valued at US$ 8,642.4 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 20,928.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global skincare diagnostic & treatment devices market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the increase in skin diseases, adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures and the launch of computerized photo imaging skin analysis diagnostic systems will drive the market growth globally. The rise in the working women population in the developed nations increased awareness about new medical or aesthetic therapy, and enhanced positive outcomes for skincare treatment devices are major factors generating a significant market share on a global scale. Additionally, the launch of mobile devices and advanced diagnostic devices will drive market growth. For e.g. DermoPico Mobile Skin Analyzer, Observ® Skin Diagnostic Device.

Increasing cosmetic procedures along with facial and hair care treatment will gain traction slowly in the emerging countries in APAC and the Middle East. Advancement in cryotherapy, LED light therapy, and a laser will drive market growth. LED light therapy is gaining traction globally, as the devices will make a huge impact in the home use segment. The new launch of devices by South Korea, Japan, China, the US, and France will drive the market growth in the near future. For e.g. Kao Corporation (Japan) will launch its products based on its new ‘fine-fiber’ based technology in the domestic market. The brands include est and Sensai, mainly for nighttime skincare treatment. Moreover, in 2017, HydraFacial Company launched the Perk skincare system for home use.

Top device manufacturers are focusing on new product launch along with home care in emerging nations. The increasing medical aesthetics and cosmetics industry will have a positive impact in the near future. The increasing popularity of LED skincare diagnostic & therapy devices, the launch of mobile screening devices with IoT, increasing procedures for microdermabrasion, cryotherapy, lasabrasion, and LED therapy will drive the overall demand for skincare devices in near future. The market players in the Asia Pacific and Western Europe at present are willing to capitalize on groundbreaking technologies in the field of skin care and medical aesthetics.

• Globally, the skincare diagnostic & treatment devices are growing at a CAGR of 10.2% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• North America region dominated the global market in 2018 accredited to increase in the number of skin diagnostic procedures along with its treatment

• The Asia Pacific and Europe market will gain traction slowly due to its expansion in the medical aesthetics industry, huge patient pool, and medical tourism in nations such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, and others

• Increasing the number of product launches, strong pipeline devices for skincare diagnostic & treatment, and increased expenditure for skincare in the dermatology clinics, Spa centers, beauty centers, and homecare will drive the overall demand globally.

• Cynosure Inc.

• Cutera Inc.

• Alma Lasers, Ltd.

• Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Palomar Medical Technologies

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Photomedex Inc.

• Solta Medical, Inc.

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. kGaA

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Panasonic Corporation

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

• Galderma SA

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Million Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the skincare diagnostic and treatment devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for skincare diagnostic and treatment devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the skincare diagnostic and treatment devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global skincare diagnostic and treatment devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the skincare diagnostic and treatment devices market worldwide?

