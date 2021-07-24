Global E-Discovery Market To Expand At A Significant CAGR Of Over 9.1% Between 2020 And 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “E-Discovery Market By Type (Software, Service), By Software (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Service (Consulting, Implementation & Integration, Outsourcing, Support), By End-User (Government Agency, Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Mid- and Small-sized Enterprise), Law Firm) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2020 -2028”, the global E-Discovery market is expected to witness steady growth, expanding at a CAGR of over 9.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The growing volume of digital data across enterprises and government agencies and the introduction of government initiatives and support to implement the E-Discovery process in large-, small- and mid-sized enterprises is driving the growth of the E-Discovery market worldwide. However, the high cost associated with the deployment of the E-Discovery process is hindering the growth of the market, especially in developing regions such as Africa and Latin America.

The global E-Discovery market is consolidated in nature, with top players constituting more than 40% market share of the overall market revenue. Currently, HP Autonomy, IBM Corporation, FTI Consulting and Guidance Software Inc. are the leading players in the global E-Discovery market. These players follow the strategy of acquiring small vendors to enter regional market and enhance market footprint. Also, major players are focusing on introducing cloud-based E-Discovery solutions to meet increasing customer demand. The prominent players operating in the global E-Discovery market are HP Autonomy, IBM Corporation, Daegis Inc., EMC Corporation, Epiq System Inc., Symantec Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., FTI Consulting, Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, Inc., and Integreon Managed Solution Inc.

Growing adoption of cloud-based E-Discovery solution across end-user organizations

Prominent players are focused on acquiring small vendors

Introduction of mobile-based E-Discovery solutions and services

