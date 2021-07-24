E-Paper Display Market to Reach US$ 5.9 Bn by 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “E-Paper Display Market (E-book Reader, Mobile Devices and PC, Poster and Signage, Smart Card and Smart Packaging, and Others (Avionics Display, Navigation Screen, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the e-paper display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

Browse the full E-Paper Display Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/e-paper-display-market

Market Insights

E-Paper Displays are types of displays that imitate the appearance of regular ink on paper. The technology brings together the potential of digital information and media content with the quality, familiarity, and convenience of paper-like media. The penetration of e-paper displays has been predominantly concentrated to e-book reader devices and other promising applications including poster and signage, mobile devices, and smart packaging would need another two to three years to realize full potential. Although the technology is yet to attain large-scale acceptance in small display formats including smartphones and laptops, it holds an attractive future prospect. With the futuristic potential to embrace libraries on a chip and substitute printed newspapers, e-paper displays are likely to be the next-generation display technology

Competitive Insights

The global e-paper displays market is highly technology-driven. The market comprises a large number of regional as well as international players making the market competitive in nature. Some of the leading players identified in the value chain of e-paper displays include E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), NEC LCD Technologies Ltd. (the U.S.), Pervasive Displays, Inc. (the U.S.), and Kent Displays, Inc. (the U.S.) among others. Expansion through strategic partnerships and acquisition is the major strategy adopted by the above mentioned established players. For instance, E Ink Holdings, Inc. has partnered with Amazon.com, Inc. and supplies its e-paper displays to the latter for manufacturing e-book readers. Nevertheless, the market is expected to achieve consolidation in the coming years owing to the anticipated decrease in the number of e-paper display manufacturers.

Key Trends

The emergence of new products based on flexible and foldable displays

The introduction of large-format flexible displays has opened-up new commercial opportunities

The emergence of applications in a wide range of outdoor displays such as digital signage, traffic signals, and electronic shelf tags

Rising environmental awareness and trend towards a paperless office

Full-scale technology integration with other display technologies like LCDs and OLED

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the e paper display market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for e paper display?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the e paper display market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global e paper display market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the e paper display market worldwide?

