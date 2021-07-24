Edge Computing Market Reached US$ 3.91Bn In 2019 And Expected To Grow With CAGR Of 14.2 % Across The Forecast Period From 2020 To 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Edge Computing Market (by Technology – Mobile Edge Computing and Fog Computing; by Deployment – On-premise Deployment and Cloud Deployment; by Component – Hardware, Software, and Service; by Application – Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Analytics, Data Monitoring and Data Catching; by End-use – Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Surveillance, Retail, Utilities, and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global edge computing market hit the value of US$ 3.91 Bn in 2019 and expected to witness immense CAGR of 14.2% across the forecast period through 2020 To 2028.

Edge computing is one of the most significant technology disruptions building upon and exceeding the massive transformation of the public cloud. The potential of edge computing is fueled by the looming impact of 5G networks, the unprecedented growth of data, and the rising importance of latency reduction & regulation in dealing with data. Edge computing establishes a high-performance network, compute, and storage resources as close as possible to end-users and devices. Similarly, edge computing has the potential to improve performance, reliability, scalability, and regulatory compliance for several critical applications. With this functionality, edge computing lowers the cost of data transport and decrease latency.

Overall edge computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment, component, application, and end-use. The edge computing market is primarily commanded by fog computing as it offers elastic resources at the edge of the network. The modern trend of computing model is to thrust elastic resources such as storage and computation to the edge of networks, which stimulates the promising computing model of fog computing. As a result of the occurrence of universally connected smart devices depending on the cloud services trend is set to remain constant throughout the forecast period. Fog computing technology places computation and data near to end-users at the edge of the network and provides a new array of applications and services with high bandwidth, low latency, and location-awareness.

Several commercial vendors have taken initial steps by realizing the potential of edge computing using software solutions. For instance, the solution15 software of Nokia for mobile edge computing (MEC) focuses to enable base stations for edge computing. Further, Cisco’s IOx16 offers an execution environment for integrated service routers. A critical area in software space tends to develop solutions that are portable across different environments. Organizations are heavily investing in the research process to upgrade the resources of edge nodes to support general-purpose computing. Such as, Intel’s Smart Cell Platform17 uses virtualization for supporting additional workloads. Thus, the concept of Edge computing is predicated to moving part of this computational load towards the edge of the network to reach computational abilities that are presently untapped in edge nodes, such as routers, switches, and base stations. Growing investment in Edge computing by industry leaders to realize the several untapped opportunities, expected to drive the Edge computing market growth with a promising rate across the forecast period.

The Global Edge Computing Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Technology Type Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Deployment Model Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Component Type Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Application Type Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By End-user Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2018–2028; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the edge computing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for edge computing?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the edge computing market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global edge computing market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the edge computing market worldwide?

