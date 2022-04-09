Is Vinnie Hacker Italian? His Age, Height, Real Name, Net Worth, Ex-Girlfriend, Siblings, And Life

As a model and social media celebrity, Vinnie Hacker is widely recognized. He’s a popular user of the TikTok app thanks to his lip-sync and comedy videos. Besides Tiktok, he has a large following on Instagram.

Vinnie Hacker Age, Height, Real Name, Net Worth, Ex-Girlfriend, Siblings, And Life

Vinnie Hacker was born on July 14, 2002, in a family in the United States (making him 19 years old in 2022). Vincent Hacker was his previous name. In Seattle, Washington, he attended Seattle Select and O’Dea High School. His next step was to attend the New Jersey’s University of Diversity.

Young Vinnie Hacker has a refined and attractive appearance that makes him a charming and dashing young man. In terms of appearance, he’s got a muscular body type that’s reminiscent of that of a professional athlete.

Vinnie Hacker has a height of 177.80 centimeters (1.77 m) and a weight of 156.528 pounds (71 KG). It’s hard not to fall in love with him when you see him with his short, dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. There are numerous tattoos on his body, including piercings in his ears. His exact stature is a mystery; however, he does wear a size 9 shoe (US).

See more YT VID IS OUTTTT https://t.co/o0gPwhXFKR — vin (@vinniehacker) October 12, 2021

Vinnie’s ethnicity is unknown at this point. Nate Hacker, his father, is an electrician by trade. She’s a 911 dispatcher, Maria Hacker. His younger siblings claim that he has a baseball-playing brother named Reggie Hacker. Social media has made his younger brother a household name.

That makes him an only child who has never been wed before. His ex, Faith Ordway, is reportedly a popular TikToker and content creator. When he first met Addison Rae, a well-known social media star, he was dating her.

While he was a kid, Vincent enjoyed making music videos and short films and putting them online. As one of his favorite pastimes, he indulged in this pastime solely to have fun. In addition, he has a sports-focused YouTube channel where he posts video highlights of his favorite games.

As soon as Tiktok was released, hackers created his own account. He began posting funny and lip-synching videos to the app. In the course of time, his video went viral and he accumulated millions of followers. On Instagram, he has more than 6.6 million followers and 341 million likes. Because of these numbers, he is one of the most well-known individuals on the internet.

See more

On July 27, 2020, he launched a YouTube channel with the same name. The videos he uploads to this channel are bizarre. Two months after opening the channel, he was barely stable. Although he hasn’t updated since November 18th, his TikTok and other commitments could be to blame for his lack of activity.

There are currently more than 272,000 subscribers and 3.3 million views on his YouTube channel at this time

He has a net worth of $2 million as of the year 2022. Social media accounts, modeling, and other businesses are the primary sources of his income. Vinnie (Vincent) Hacker’s life story was an honor to bring to your attention.

READ MORE: