Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro | Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EFE

THE Petrobras approved this Thursday (28) the distribution of R$ 87.8 billion in dividends to its shareholders. The value refers to the results of the second quarter. The state-owned company announced that R$ 6.732003 will be paid per outstanding preferred and common shares. As the company’s majority shareholder, União should receive R$ 32.1 billion of the total announced value, reported the newspaper O Globo. Dividends will be paid in two equal installments, in August and September.

“Approval of the proposed dividend is compatible with the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term and is in line with the commitment to generating value for society and shareholders, as well as the best practices of the global oil and gas industry. natural environment”, Petrobras informed in note.

This week, The Ministry of Economy asked the four largest state-owned companies controlled by the Union – Petrobras, BNDES, Banco do Brasil and Caixa – to evaluate the possibility of anticipating the payment of new dividends to the federal government. The initiative intends to make the distribution of dividends quarterly, not semi-annually, to offset expenses with expenses of the Union this year, such as those generated by the PEC of Benefits.